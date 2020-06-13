AL
109 Apartments for rent in Salisbury, NY

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Salisbury
1 Unit Available
1983 Salisbury Park Drive
1983 Salisbury Park Drive, Salisbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
Gorgeous Fully Renovated Expanded Ranch Is Located In The Desirable Salisbury Park Across From The Scenic Golf Course And Has East Meadow Schools! Brand New Kitchen With High-End Appliances Incl A Viking Stove-Top, Sub-Zero Refrigerator, Bosch

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Salisbury
1 Unit Available
1108 Washington Ave
1108 Washington Avenue, Salisbury, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1300 sqft
All redone! New Kitchen,Baths,Floors,And Painted.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Salisbury
1 Unit Available
105 Hardy Ln
105 Hardy Lane, Salisbury, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1800 sqft
Mint Exp Ranch In Salisbury/ East Meadow Schools! 1800 Sq Ft Of Living Space! New Diamond Eik W/SS Appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Salisbury
1 Unit Available
27 Mist Lane
27 Mist Lane, Salisbury, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
Lovely 4 Br 1.5 Bth Home in East Meadow Sd#3 Downstairs of Levitt ranch only Heat And Electric included.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Garden City
16 Units Available
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,709
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,307
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,727
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
New Cassel
1 Unit Available
87
87 New York Avenue, New Cassel, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,975
1000 sqft
Available on a weekly or monthly basis (5 night minimum, 3 month max).

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Levittown
1 Unit Available
154 Kingfisher Rd
154 Kingfisher Road, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Newly renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home. First floor features living room w/fireplace, in wall a/c unit, EIK w/granite counter top, dishwasher & microwave, bathroom, 2 bedrooms w/large closets, separate office w/rear entrance.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Westbury
1 Unit Available
160 Post Avenue
160 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
Studio
$1,000
at the center of Village Westbury ,Commercial office Room (space) located on the second Floor Prime LOcation Near rail Rd Bus stop And Shoping center.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Levittown
1 Unit Available
222 Stephen Street
222 Stephen Street, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1733 sqft
Pet-Friendly, Big, Beautiful, Open And Bright Brick Split Backing Nature Preserve In The Westbrook Park Section Of Levittown With East Meadow Schools.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Westbury
1 Unit Available
135 Post Avenue
135 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rental Subject to Condo Rules & Regulations , No Pets, 1 Car Parking ONLY. I bedroom Condo apt 6th floor with Terrace, Doorman building, parking,laundry room, rec room, heat,gas, basic cable/internet included.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Westbury
1 Unit Available
130 Post Avenue
130 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oversized 5 Room Simplex Unit offers private south-facing terrace freshly painted new carpet in a large bedroom with Walk-in Closet, laundry located across the hall, deeded assigned indoor garage parking, gas heat own thermostats, new PTAC unit in

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
273 Old Westbury Road
273 Old Westbury Road, East Meadow, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Virtual Showing Available. Pictures Online. Large & Spacious Home. Totally Renovated, 4-5 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths, Spectacular Eik, W/Island, New S/S Appliances, Lr, Dr, 2 Family Rms, Gleaming Hardwd Flrs. High hat Lighting, No Carpets. IGP.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
6 Dikeman Court
6 Dikeman Court, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Lovely 4 Br cape with updated bth and Kitchen

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
2144 7th St
2144 7th Street, East Meadow, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
This 4 bedroom cape features an updated kitchen with granite counters, 2 updated ceramic tiled baths, nice hardwood floors throughout, updated roof, heat, windows, and more. All this on a beautifully landscaped midblock location.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Westbury
1 Unit Available
73 5th Ave
73 5th Avenue, Westbury, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful cape nestled in the village of Westbury. This home has been totally redone...kitchen, baths, and floors. Hardwood floors throughout. Close to Westbury train station. (5 blocks) Shopping and bus transportation nearby.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
39 Acre Ln
39 Acre Lane, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,799
2150 sqft
Readily avlbl very neat& clean big house with 4/5 bed&2 bath with extra room and cozy sunroom with nice yard. Close proximity to all and mid block quiet street location.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
19 Straw Lane
19 Straw Lane, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Updated Colonial Single Family House Conveniently Located Near Hicksville LIRR And Major Highways, Features 5 Good-size Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths, Eat-In Kitchen, Laundry Room On Second Floor.

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
Westbury
1 Unit Available
289 Post Avenue, #206
289 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom Upscale Apartment in recently built(2012) 16 Unit Building Situated on Renovated Post Ave. Conveniently located near Restaurants, LIRR and shopping. Washer and Dryer on Premises in Basement. Gym in Basement.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Garden City
13 Units Available
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,640
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,610
2002 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
Garden City
12 Units Available
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
$2,378
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1136 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Garden City
8 Units Available
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,755
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mineola
4 Units Available
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,295
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,780
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
40 W Marshall St 1&2
40 West Marshall Street, Hempstead, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
1500 sqft
Unit 1&2 Available 07/01/20 40 W. Marshall St. - Property Id: 300751 This Home on W Marshall St, Hempstead, NY is a furnished, single family home that contains 1,500 sq ft and was built in 1951. It contains 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mineola
1 Unit Available
33 Wisteria Avenue
33 Wisteria Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Totally Updated 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath - Welcome to Wisteria Avenue. Please see video tour at www.rpmlandmark.com. click on "search rentals". This classic 3 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial has been totally updated.
City GuideSalisburySalisbury was named by Long Islanders in the 1800s who found that the area's flat plains resembled England's Salisbury Plain, where the famous Stonehenge is situated.
Finding a New Rental in Salisbury
You'll Need a Lot of Luck (and flexibility)

You may be lucky and find your dream pad right away during your apartment search -- but the rest of us will have to watch the listings with hawk eyes and keen fingers on the mouse button. Other renters may start socializing to find out who has a place to rent in the area (most likely a friend of a friend of a friend). The fact is, people usually move to Salisbury to stay -- even though there aren't any distinct neighborhoods. Almost 90 percent of all housing units are occupied by owners, leaving a meager 10 percent to tenants, of which you will be lucky if there are any available to rent at any given time. Luckily, most places for rent around here are stunning (and being choosy wouldn't help your search anyway). If you tend to nitpick your rentals, leave your critique at home and start thinking of creative ways to pretty up a room if you don't like the decor.

One bedroom? Forget about it!

If you were expecting a selection of cozy studio apartments or 1 bedroom apartments for rent, your search may be long and hard. During the 2010 census, studio apartments were totally nonexistent in the area. If you, by some miracle, happen to come across a 1 bedroom rental apt, you will be one of a very select few, as only 2.3 percent of all residential properties in Salisbury have only one bedroom. Even two bedroom apartments are few and far between at only 8.6 percent. If your heart is set on Salisbury, widen your search by looking for 3 or 4 bedroom places to live in, too. Who doesn't like more room anyways?

Proof of Pedigree

If you want to beat other puppy-eyed tenants to the rentals in this popular area, you will need to prove to your prospective landlord that you embody everything one would ever want or expect from a tenant. Your looks and behavior will be the first tools at your disposal: arrive to appointments on time, dress neatly for the first meeting, and impress your landlord with a friendly but firm attitude. You need to subtly convince him that moving into his place is like doing him a favor -- equivalent to delivering his firstborn child, mind you. Show him that you are well organized by having a file ready with all your documentation and rental application materials. Convince him that money won't be an issue by being prepared to write a check for a security deposit on the spot (paying the deposit is a great way to stake your claim before the landlord has any time to change his mind). References from other previous landlords singing praises of your model tenant behavior might also help you seal the deal.

Life in Salisbury
The People

The residents in Salisbury are confident, opinionated, and direct, so don't be overly sensitive if you want to make new friends. If you are a bit of an introvert, don't worry about filling the conversation as you mingle with the locals, as they are more than capable of handling most of the conversation by themselves. People in Salisbury tend to talk a lot, and loudly -- but it's an endearing quality that epitomizes New York living.

Shopping

Salisbury doesn't have a typical downtown neighborhood, but you can find a couple of banks and professional businesses lined up along Old Country Road. Westbury Potato Field is situated here, which is a great spot for picking up forgotten ingredients for dinner on the way home. Although this isn't really a shopper's paradise, you won't care too much; Salisbury's central location and close proximity to major malls will fill your appetite for shopping.

Restaurants

Again, Salisbury's central location and highly residential areas mean that you won't find many restaurants in the hamlet itself; but the ones you do find get high ratings. Look up Shogi Japanese Restaurant, The Harvest Diner and Steve's Piccola Bussola Restaurant if you want a meal closer to home.

Getting Around

If you love bus systems, Salisbury isn't the place to get your fix. Although you can find bus stops all along Old Country Road, most people around here seem to prefer their own wheels, and the rest tend to carpool or take the train.

Recreation

In this area, Eisenhower Park is the mecca for golf lovers, fitness fanatics and anybody who enjoys spending time outdoors--there's no other place worth mentioning in the hamlet. This park runs all along Salisbury's one border and is, at 930 acres, one of the largest public spaces in New York's metropolitan area. Bigger than Central Park, this area features picnic tables, swimming facilities, stunning golf greens, playgrounds, dozens of fitness trails and athletic fields, and much more.

Weather

In Salisbury, just like the rest of Long Island, you'll get hot and humid summers and cold and wet winters, with temperatures fluctuating between an average of 74 degrees in July and 33 degrees in February. If you want to live comfortably through all seasons, you'd find a snug duplex for rent with heating and cooling systems.

Although it may seem like a bit of a schlep to actually find a place to rent in Salisbury, it would be really worth your while. It is a beautiful area that is centrally located, with friendly people and more than enough to do. Best of luck to you!

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Salisbury?
The average rent price for Salisbury rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,600.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Salisbury?
Some of the colleges located in the Salisbury area include LIU Brooklyn, Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology, Adelphi University, Brooklyn Law School, and CUNY Kingsborough Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Salisbury?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Salisbury from include Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, New Rochelle, and Glen Cove.

