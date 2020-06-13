109 Apartments for rent in Salisbury, NY

You'll Need a Lot of Luck (and flexibility)

You may be lucky and find your dream pad right away during your apartment search -- but the rest of us will have to watch the listings with hawk eyes and keen fingers on the mouse button. Other renters may start socializing to find out who has a place to rent in the area (most likely a friend of a friend of a friend). The fact is, people usually move to Salisbury to stay -- even though there aren't any distinct neighborhoods. Almost 90 percent of all housing units are occupied by owners, leaving a meager 10 percent to tenants, of which you will be lucky if there are any available to rent at any given time. Luckily, most places for rent around here are stunning (and being choosy wouldn't help your search anyway). If you tend to nitpick your rentals, leave your critique at home and start thinking of creative ways to pretty up a room if you don't like the decor.

One bedroom? Forget about it!

If you were expecting a selection of cozy studio apartments or 1 bedroom apartments for rent, your search may be long and hard. During the 2010 census, studio apartments were totally nonexistent in the area. If you, by some miracle, happen to come across a 1 bedroom rental apt, you will be one of a very select few, as only 2.3 percent of all residential properties in Salisbury have only one bedroom. Even two bedroom apartments are few and far between at only 8.6 percent. If your heart is set on Salisbury, widen your search by looking for 3 or 4 bedroom places to live in, too. Who doesn't like more room anyways?

Proof of Pedigree

If you want to beat other puppy-eyed tenants to the rentals in this popular area, you will need to prove to your prospective landlord that you embody everything one would ever want or expect from a tenant. Your looks and behavior will be the first tools at your disposal: arrive to appointments on time, dress neatly for the first meeting, and impress your landlord with a friendly but firm attitude. You need to subtly convince him that moving into his place is like doing him a favor -- equivalent to delivering his firstborn child, mind you. Show him that you are well organized by having a file ready with all your documentation and rental application materials. Convince him that money won't be an issue by being prepared to write a check for a security deposit on the spot (paying the deposit is a great way to stake your claim before the landlord has any time to change his mind). References from other previous landlords singing praises of your model tenant behavior might also help you seal the deal.