1815 PALMETTO ST.
Last updated December 14 2019 at 3:09 AM

1815 PALMETTO ST.

1815 Palmetto Street · (347) 598-3934
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1815 Palmetto Street, Queens, NY 11385
Ridgewood

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
on-site laundry
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ENJOY AMAZING LIVING IN THIS MODERN DUPLEX APARTMENT, HUGE FINISHED BASEMENT & 2.5 BATHS,PRIME LOCATION!!! Updated Modern Building with Shared Backyard, Rooftop and in building laundry!!Located at Palmetto St and Seneca Ave right off the Seneca Ave M train station and the Myrtle / Wyckoff Ave L & M trains, Near all Shopping, Restaurants, Bars, Nightlife and Entertainment!!!Apartment features:Gorgeous large living room with EXPOSED BRICK!!!Modern kitchen with granite counter tops and Stainless steel appliances,Modern 2 full and 1 half bathrooms with tubs and showersLarge bedrooms, all with great windows and closets, easily fits queen size beds and dresser,Gigantic finished basement space with its own private half bath and separate entrance Hardwood floors, High ceilings, Great sunlight, Central air and heat, STUNNING DETAILS Building with shared outdoor courtyard / backyard / garden - laundry and roof access!!!Showing by appointment, NO FEE!!!Guarantors accepted,Pets allowed upon approval,Central Air and Heatvirtual doorman, video intercom system, hardwood flooringLaundry Room in the buildingrooftop / roof deck - courtyard, backyard, outdoor space / garden rennit3810

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 PALMETTO ST. have any available units?
1815 PALMETTO ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 1815 PALMETTO ST. have?
Some of 1815 PALMETTO ST.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 PALMETTO ST. currently offering any rent specials?
1815 PALMETTO ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 PALMETTO ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1815 PALMETTO ST. is pet friendly.
Does 1815 PALMETTO ST. offer parking?
No, 1815 PALMETTO ST. does not offer parking.
Does 1815 PALMETTO ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 PALMETTO ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 PALMETTO ST. have a pool?
No, 1815 PALMETTO ST. does not have a pool.
Does 1815 PALMETTO ST. have accessible units?
No, 1815 PALMETTO ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 PALMETTO ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1815 PALMETTO ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1815 PALMETTO ST. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1815 PALMETTO ST. has units with air conditioning.
