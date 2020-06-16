1815 PALMETTO ST.

Amenities

ENJOY AMAZING LIVING IN THIS MODERN DUPLEX APARTMENT, HUGE FINISHED BASEMENT & 2.5 BATHS,PRIME LOCATION!!! Updated Modern Building with Shared Backyard, Rooftop and in building laundry!!Located at Palmetto St and Seneca Ave right off the Seneca Ave M train station and the Myrtle / Wyckoff Ave L & M trains, Near all Shopping, Restaurants, Bars, Nightlife and Entertainment!!!Apartment features:Gorgeous large living room with EXPOSED BRICK!!!Modern kitchen with granite counter tops and Stainless steel appliances,Modern 2 full and 1 half bathrooms with tubs and showersLarge bedrooms, all with great windows and closets, easily fits queen size beds and dresser,Gigantic finished basement space with its own private half bath and separate entrance Hardwood floors, High ceilings, Great sunlight, Central air and heat, STUNNING DETAILS Building with shared outdoor courtyard / backyard / garden - laundry and roof access!!!Showing by appointment, NO FEE!!!Guarantors accepted,Pets allowed upon approval,Central Air and Heatvirtual doorman, video intercom system, hardwood flooringLaundry Room in the buildingrooftop / roof deck - courtyard, backyard, outdoor space / garden rennit3810