All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 18-63 Linden St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
18-63 Linden St
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 PM

18-63 Linden St

18-63 Linden Street · (929) 810-6270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
Ridgewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18-63 Linden Street, Queens, NY 11385
Ridgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Awesome spacious three bedroom apartment with great closet space and natural light! This building/apartment is newly renovated and is located on the border of Ridgewood/Bushwick. Quick walking distance to both the Dekalb L train and Seneca M train! The unit includes: central air, an adult size kitchen, beautiful hardwood floors, and 1.5 bathrooms. Building and street is very quiet. Great variety of bars, restaurants, coffee shops in the area. Grocery stores and laundromats are also located near by. This is also a NO FEE apartment!great area!!!!! right by the m train and many buses!CALL/TEXT TODAY FOR QUICK SHOWING , ARI skyline14546

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18-63 Linden St have any available units?
18-63 Linden St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 18-63 Linden St have?
Some of 18-63 Linden St's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18-63 Linden St currently offering any rent specials?
18-63 Linden St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18-63 Linden St pet-friendly?
No, 18-63 Linden St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 18-63 Linden St offer parking?
No, 18-63 Linden St does not offer parking.
Does 18-63 Linden St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18-63 Linden St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18-63 Linden St have a pool?
No, 18-63 Linden St does not have a pool.
Does 18-63 Linden St have accessible units?
No, 18-63 Linden St does not have accessible units.
Does 18-63 Linden St have units with dishwashers?
No, 18-63 Linden St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18-63 Linden St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18-63 Linden St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 18-63 Linden St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity