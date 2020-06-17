18-63 Linden St

Amenities

Awesome spacious three bedroom apartment with great closet space and natural light! This building/apartment is newly renovated and is located on the border of Ridgewood/Bushwick. Quick walking distance to both the Dekalb L train and Seneca M train! The unit includes: central air, an adult size kitchen, beautiful hardwood floors, and 1.5 bathrooms. Building and street is very quiet. Great variety of bars, restaurants, coffee shops in the area. Grocery stores and laundromats are also located near by. This is also a NO FEE apartment!great area!!!!! right by the m train and many buses!CALL/TEXT TODAY FOR QUICK SHOWING , ARI skyline14546