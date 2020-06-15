All apartments in Queens
Queens, NY
1684 Gates Ave
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:16 PM

1684 Gates Ave

1684 Gates Avenue · (917) 808-0442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1684 Gates Avenue, Queens, NY 11385
Ridgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
Awesome 4 bedroom / 2 full bath apartment - Brand new development!Building with furnished rooftop, Gym / fitness facility, laundry in building and backyard access!Located just one block to Wyckoff Ave and the Myrtle Wyckoff L and M trains, Supermarket, tons of retail and night life on Wyckoff Ave!This four bedroom is truly unique in its layout. Each room will fit queen size beds plus furniture, huge windows Brand new everything.Hardwood floors, Video intercom system, Stainless steal kitchen appliances with Dishwasher and Microwave, Exposed brick living room with windows, Each room has big windows and they all get great sunlight, Tall ceiling, Two full bathrooms!Building has Furnished Roof Top with , in building Laundry Room and a GYM!, Showing by appointment Guarantors AcceptedPets AllowedRoof Deck / furnished rooftopbackyard / courtyard Outdoor spaceCentral Air and HeatLaundry Room in the BuildingDishwashergym / fitness facilityshowing by appointment no brokers fee rennit3972

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1684 Gates Ave have any available units?
1684 Gates Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 1684 Gates Ave have?
Some of 1684 Gates Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1684 Gates Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1684 Gates Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1684 Gates Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1684 Gates Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 1684 Gates Ave offer parking?
No, 1684 Gates Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1684 Gates Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1684 Gates Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1684 Gates Ave have a pool?
No, 1684 Gates Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1684 Gates Ave have accessible units?
No, 1684 Gates Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1684 Gates Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1684 Gates Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1684 Gates Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1684 Gates Ave has units with air conditioning.
