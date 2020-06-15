1684 Gates Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard doorman gym on-site laundry bike storage internet access

Awesome 4 bedroom / 2 full bath apartment - Brand new development!Building with furnished rooftop, Gym / fitness facility, laundry in building and backyard access!Located just one block to Wyckoff Ave and the Myrtle Wyckoff L and M trains, Supermarket, tons of retail and night life on Wyckoff Ave!This four bedroom is truly unique in its layout. Each room will fit queen size beds plus furniture, huge windows Brand new everything.Hardwood floors, Video intercom system, Stainless steal kitchen appliances with Dishwasher and Microwave, Exposed brick living room with windows, Each room has big windows and they all get great sunlight, Tall ceiling, Two full bathrooms!Building has Furnished Roof Top with , in building Laundry Room and a GYM!, Showing by appointment Guarantors AcceptedPets AllowedRoof Deck / furnished rooftopbackyard / courtyard Outdoor spaceCentral Air and HeatLaundry Room in the BuildingDishwashergym / fitness facilityshowing by appointment no brokers fee rennit3972