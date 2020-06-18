All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 1681 Madison Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
1681 Madison Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:20 PM

1681 Madison Street

1681 Madison Street · (718) 864-4543
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
Ridgewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1681 Madison Street, Queens, NY 11385
Ridgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
internet access
Beautiful Luxury Finished 1 Bedroom apartment with a 1 bathroom.This doorman and elevator building combines a landmark setting with top of the line finishes, unmatched views, and a stellar array of amenities. Each unit is a seamless mix of modern minimalism and historic charm.The building offers an array of amenities unlike any in the neighborhood. A top of the line gym. A full service laundry room. A co-working office space complete with private meeting rooms. A tenants lounge. A huge planted terrace. And a fully furnished roof deck with 360 views of the entire the Manhattan skyline plus Brooklyn, Queens, and what lies beyond.Units come equipped with ample living space. Enjoy skyline views throughout many of the apartments and large private terraces overlooking the city. Bathrooms are large and luxurious with rainfall shower heads and exquisitely crafted tile work. Huge windows flood the units with natural light. While touches such as hardwood floors, stone counter tops, and crafted moldings give the units a sense of style. Units further come replete with stainless steel appliances, built in dishwashers that match the cabinetwork, and the option to add a washer/dryer in unit.*Pictures are of similar unitsContact Information:David KusayevLicensed Real Estate AgentCell: 718-864-4543 Email: dkusayev@hillelrealtygroup.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1681 Madison Street have any available units?
1681 Madison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 1681 Madison Street have?
Some of 1681 Madison Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1681 Madison Street currently offering any rent specials?
1681 Madison Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1681 Madison Street pet-friendly?
No, 1681 Madison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 1681 Madison Street offer parking?
No, 1681 Madison Street does not offer parking.
Does 1681 Madison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1681 Madison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1681 Madison Street have a pool?
No, 1681 Madison Street does not have a pool.
Does 1681 Madison Street have accessible units?
No, 1681 Madison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1681 Madison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1681 Madison Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1681 Madison Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1681 Madison Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1681 Madison Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity