1681 Madison Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse doorman elevator gym on-site laundry internet access

Beautiful Luxury Finished 1 Bedroom apartment with a 1 bathroom.This doorman and elevator building combines a landmark setting with top of the line finishes, unmatched views, and a stellar array of amenities. Each unit is a seamless mix of modern minimalism and historic charm.The building offers an array of amenities unlike any in the neighborhood. A top of the line gym. A full service laundry room. A co-working office space complete with private meeting rooms. A tenants lounge. A huge planted terrace. And a fully furnished roof deck with 360 views of the entire the Manhattan skyline plus Brooklyn, Queens, and what lies beyond.Units come equipped with ample living space. Enjoy skyline views throughout many of the apartments and large private terraces overlooking the city. Bathrooms are large and luxurious with rainfall shower heads and exquisitely crafted tile work. Huge windows flood the units with natural light. While touches such as hardwood floors, stone counter tops, and crafted moldings give the units a sense of style. Units further come replete with stainless steel appliances, built in dishwashers that match the cabinetwork, and the option to add a washer/dryer in unit.*Pictures are of similar unitsContact Information:David KusayevLicensed Real Estate AgentCell: 718-864-4543 Email: dkusayev@hillelrealtygroup.com