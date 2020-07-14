Rent Calculator
Queens, NY
167-03 81st Ave
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
167-03 81st Ave
167-03 81st Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
167-03 81st Avenue, Queens, NY 11432
Hillcrest
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious House, Large Living Room/Dining Room. The first floor has an office room which can be used as a guest room. Lots of storage space. Custom built-in wall closets. And much more...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 167-03 81st Ave have any available units?
167-03 81st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Queens, NY
.
Is 167-03 81st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
167-03 81st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167-03 81st Ave pet-friendly?
No, 167-03 81st Ave is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Queens
.
Does 167-03 81st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 167-03 81st Ave offers parking.
Does 167-03 81st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 167-03 81st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 167-03 81st Ave have a pool?
No, 167-03 81st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 167-03 81st Ave have accessible units?
No, 167-03 81st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 167-03 81st Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 167-03 81st Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 167-03 81st Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 167-03 81st Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
