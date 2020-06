Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This gorgeous 2nd Flr apartment is completely renovated with shiny new hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen is brand new with quartz counter top and all stainless steel appliances with 2 bedrooms on the 2nd floor and stairs leading up to the attic with 2 other spacious bedrooms. Back porch allows for relaxation. Home is in prime location with Liberty Avenue as the cross street. Close to all shopping, house of worship, schools, major highways, public transportation and E, J, Z trains.