Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

10 -50 Jackson Avenue

10 50th Avenue
Location

10 50th Avenue, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
yoga
One bedroom at 10-50 Jackson sits on top of the 7 train Vernon-Jackson subway station (only 1 station away from and minutes to Grand Central, 42nd street). Efficient and spacious layout in this brightly-lit south view 1BR exclusive rental at 10-50 Jackson Avenue Condominium. This unit features Viking Professional Kitchen upgrades. Bright south open views, solid hardwood flooring throughout, open kitchen with top-of-the-line Viking appliances, Viking refrigerator, washer & dryer in unit, high ceilings, triple-paned windows. Residents and guests are greeted by a part-time and virtual doorman.Building amenities also include common garden/terrace area and a fully equipped gym and indoor parking (this unit does not come with parking spot). Walk to the East River and enjoy Manhattan views and over a mile of waterfront parks!This apartment is only 5 minutes away or one subway stop from Manhattan, offering very quick access to Grand Central Terminal, Times Square and Wall Street. Steps from the 7 train and one stop to Manhattan makes this location one of the best locations in Long Island City. Close proximity to the 7 train, CitiBike stations, East River Ferry, buses and trendy restaurants including the newly Michelin-starred M. Wells Steakhouse and Casa Enrique; Gantry State and Hunters Point South Parks on the waterfront; popular Yoga Room, spin and fitness studio; shops, grocery stores, day spas and more. No smoking, pets are permitted case-by-case and will require separate pet deposit.For a private viewing appointment, please call.Please remember your mask! All showings are by appointment and will follow mandated NYS COVID Protocols and guidelines: No mask No entry. One "limited party" for 15 minutes at one time - No touching, essential surfaces will be disinfected before/after each showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 -50 Jackson Avenue have any available units?
10 -50 Jackson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 10 -50 Jackson Avenue have?
Some of 10 -50 Jackson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 -50 Jackson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10 -50 Jackson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 -50 Jackson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 -50 Jackson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10 -50 Jackson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10 -50 Jackson Avenue offers parking.
Does 10 -50 Jackson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 -50 Jackson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 -50 Jackson Avenue have a pool?
No, 10 -50 Jackson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10 -50 Jackson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10 -50 Jackson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10 -50 Jackson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 -50 Jackson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 -50 Jackson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 -50 Jackson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
