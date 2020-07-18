Amenities

One bedroom at 10-50 Jackson sits on top of the 7 train Vernon-Jackson subway station (only 1 station away from and minutes to Grand Central, 42nd street). Efficient and spacious layout in this brightly-lit south view 1BR exclusive rental at 10-50 Jackson Avenue Condominium. This unit features Viking Professional Kitchen upgrades. Bright south open views, solid hardwood flooring throughout, open kitchen with top-of-the-line Viking appliances, Viking refrigerator, washer & dryer in unit, high ceilings, triple-paned windows. Residents and guests are greeted by a part-time and virtual doorman.Building amenities also include common garden/terrace area and a fully equipped gym and indoor parking (this unit does not come with parking spot). Walk to the East River and enjoy Manhattan views and over a mile of waterfront parks!This apartment is only 5 minutes away or one subway stop from Manhattan, offering very quick access to Grand Central Terminal, Times Square and Wall Street. Steps from the 7 train and one stop to Manhattan makes this location one of the best locations in Long Island City. Close proximity to the 7 train, CitiBike stations, East River Ferry, buses and trendy restaurants including the newly Michelin-starred M. Wells Steakhouse and Casa Enrique; Gantry State and Hunters Point South Parks on the waterfront; popular Yoga Room, spin and fitness studio; shops, grocery stores, day spas and more. No smoking, pets are permitted case-by-case and will require separate pet deposit.For a private viewing appointment, please call.Please remember your mask! All showings are by appointment and will follow mandated NYS COVID Protocols and guidelines: No mask No entry. One "limited party" for 15 minutes at one time - No touching, essential surfaces will be disinfected before/after each showing