/
/
/
koreatown
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:03 PM
827 Apartments for rent in Koreatown, New York, NY
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
29 Units Available
The Dylan
309 5th Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,608
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,542
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,963
1015 sqft
Residents can look out their windows and see the NYC skyline. Theaters, libraries, museums and shopping are all nearby. This green community offers 24-hour gym and concierge along with a doorman. Hardwood flooring in units.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8 WEST 31ST STREET 11
8 West 31st Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
1250 sqft
BRAND NEW MASSIVE 3BR/2BTH LUXDOORMAN,GYM,ROOFDECK - Property Id: 258778 ONE OF A KIND 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom WITH 11 FOOT CEILINGS ! ! ! Bright and spacious layout featuring oversized south facing windows.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
42 west 33 Street
42 West 33rd Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,700
450 sqft
Massive home,W/D, 24H DM, Pool, Gym, Roof deck, - Property Id: 263633 Condo finishes in luxury building, Corner living room with floor to ceiling windows, Open kitchen with dining area, King size bedroom with good closet space, Marble bathroom with
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
36 West 35th Street
36 West 35th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,095
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious studio apartment in the heart of the city! The apartment boasts high ceilings and oversized closets. The kitchen features a dishwasher and granite countertop.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
23-23 31st Avenue
23 W 31st St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
This renovated one bedroom, one bath rental is in an elevator building located in the heart of Astoria! The updated kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinetry for storage.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
35 West 33rd Street
35 W 33rd St, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,004
1036 sqft
OPEN HOUSE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY (Sunday, July 12th 12-1 pm). LIMITED APPOINTMENTS AVAILABLE. EMAIL TO SCHEDULE AT LEAST 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
58 West 36th Street
58 West 36th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,575
No Broker Fee! Prime Midtown West 1 Bedroom + Your Own Private Terrace!South-Facing apartment! Apartment can be offered either Furnished or Unfurnished. Spacious South-Facing living room and a bedroom that comfortably fits a Queen Size bed.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
55 West 35th Street - 36
55 W 35th St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
760 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful and spacious one bedroom apartment. It has a great location in Midtown. This apartment has been recently renovated with brand new appliances, separate kitchen, and hardwood flooring. It is in a ready to move in condition.
Results within 1 mile of Koreatown
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
36 Units Available
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,416
756 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,937
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,977
1158 sqft
Fully furnished homes with granite counters, designer cabinetry and extra storage. Community amenities include a rooftop deck, putting green and billiards table. Near Madison Square Park and numerous shops, restaurants and bars along 6th Avenue.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
$
46 Units Available
Beatrice
105 W 29th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,405
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,366
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,837
1008 sqft
Luxury apartments with great city views. Community features include the exclusive Cloud Lounge, a yoga studio, and gym. Enjoy an on-site farm-to-table restaurant. Near the Fashion Institute of Technology.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
80 Units Available
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,696
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,091
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,811
1037 sqft
Get a beautiful view of Manhattan via wall-to-wall windows in these units. Easy access to several NYC subway stations and only blocks away from Central Park and Broadway. Community features pool, sauna and game room.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
$
15 Units Available
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,008
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,512
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,887
1034 sqft
Murray Hill apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows, skyline views, and expansive closets. Use the business center with WiFi for work. Relax on the rooftop lounge. Minutes from numerous public transportation lines. Near St. Vartan Park.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
$
42 Units Available
Parc East
240 E 27th St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,877
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,306
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,727
1341 sqft
Cosmopolitan living in a recently remodeled apartment complex near the Empire State Building and Madison Square Garden. Kitchens feature granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
$
57 Units Available
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,696
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,359
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,744
1118 sqft
Located just blocks from the waterfront and I-495, this green community is in a great location with views of the NYC skyline. This Midtown Manhattan property has a sauna and gym. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
$
28 Units Available
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,946
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,520
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,755
1130 sqft
Prime location in Chelsea with NYC's best clubs, restaurants and shops steps away. Luxurious finishes like granite counters and floor-to-ceiling windows. 24-hour gym and concierge. Pet-friendly!
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
$
36 Units Available
Prism
50 E 28th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,110
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,800
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,095
1218 sqft
Just off 28th and Park, above Madison Square Park and Flatiron in Rose Hill neighborhood. Less than a block from 28th Street Subway. Pet-friendly with gym, pool, sauna, yoga, and courtyard. In-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
$
9 Units Available
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,977
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,586
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,042
1340 sqft
This new property contains 1 to 3-bedroom apartments with modern and eco-friendly features like solar window shades, rain showers, and state-of-the-art kitchens. The rooftop terrace offers amazing views of Midtown Manhattan.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
$
23 Units Available
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,311
443 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,840
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,524
912 sqft
Located just a few blocks from Times Square, the Port Authority and the Hudson River, this green community is everything NYC is about. Pet-friendly property has a courtyard and 24-hour gym. Units feature granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
$
15 Units Available
Longacre House
305 W 50th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,673
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,166
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,018
1113 sqft
Surrounded by theaters, bars and restaurants, these apartments offer easy access to the area's hottest attractions. Enjoy use of maple cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
145 Units Available
Eugene
435 West 31st Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,185
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,045
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,875
1118 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Something spectacular has arrived in the heart of Midtown West.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
$
9 Units Available
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,100
439 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,774
687 sqft
Murray Hill Marquis is the quintessential Manhattan residence where the magic of the city is right outside your front door.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
51 Units Available
The Olivia
315 W 33rd St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,760
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,425
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,925
1014 sqft
The Olivia sets a new standard of rental living, seamlessly combining design, modern day conveniences and an elevated level of service.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
47 Units Available
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,311
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,304
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,431
989 sqft
Premium apartments with quartz stone counters and custom cabinetry. Residents get access to a health club, terrace and pet wash area. Close to the Fashion Institute of Technology, Chelsea Market and Madison Square Park.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
12 Units Available
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,895
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,895
1074 sqft
Located in the heart of the vibrant Flatiron District, Echelon Chelsea offers a boutique collection of luxury apartments.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJGuttenberg, NJSecaucus, NJEdgewater, NJCliffside Park, NJRidgefield, NJFort Lee, NJ