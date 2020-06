Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

PALACIAL three bedroom on quiet Fort Washington Avenue! This apartment is gut renovated and each of the bedrooms are ENORMOUS! Great sunlight throughout as well. Room to spread out and then some! All in a well maintained elevator building with laundry in basement and a live-in super. Close to 168th st A/B/C/D stop and walking distance to NY Presbyterian Hospital. Video tour attached to listing. Contact for more information on this stunning unit!