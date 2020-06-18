All apartments in New York
95 Worth Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:26 PM

95 Worth Street

95 Worth Street · (702) 824-4514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

95 Worth Street, New York, NY 10013
Civic Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
valet service
Please note: This is a NO FEE apartment.A rare opportunity has arisen to live in one of the most desired spots in Manhattan, if not the world.With a location that cannot be matched, just steps from the Magnificent Mile, across the street from Columbus Park and minutes from the Battery Park. But it does not stop there, top notch amenities include valet parking, 38th floor rooftop deck, state of the art fitness center with lap pool and 24 doorman; everyday will feel like living at a luxury resort.Worth TriBeCa is one of Chicago's premier downtown buildings not only for its elite zip code but also because of the pristine apartments that offer hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. lsr263197

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 Worth Street have any available units?
95 Worth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 95 Worth Street have?
Some of 95 Worth Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 Worth Street currently offering any rent specials?
95 Worth Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 Worth Street pet-friendly?
No, 95 Worth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 95 Worth Street offer parking?
Yes, 95 Worth Street does offer parking.
Does 95 Worth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95 Worth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 Worth Street have a pool?
Yes, 95 Worth Street has a pool.
Does 95 Worth Street have accessible units?
No, 95 Worth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 95 Worth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 95 Worth Street has units with dishwashers.
