Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

Great convertible 2 bedroom off of 5th Avenue.



Large 1 bedroom home with 4 closets and a living room that has previously been converted into a second oversized bedroom. A large, windowed, eat-in kitchen, wood floors and spacious foyer round out what is a rare find in Midtown.



Ruradan is a boutique elevator building located in the heart of Midtown. There is also a live-in super. Incredibly convenient to nearly all the subways and easy access into Grand Central as well. Pets are case-by-case.