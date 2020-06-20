All apartments in New York
Find more places like 776 Columbus Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
776 Columbus Avenue
Last updated May 22 2020 at 8:21 AM

776 Columbus Avenue

776 Columbus Avenue · (212) 727-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

776 Columbus Avenue, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
media room
This unit features granite countertops with stainless steel appliances,spacious bedroom fits king size bed ,good closet space and hardwood floors ,virtual showings available. This great Upper West Side home accepts pets ( On approval ) and has a washer/dryer (in building).The building offers additional amenities, including: bike room, childrens playroom, cold storage, community recreation facilities, concierge, elevator, gym, laundry in building, livein super, media room, package room, parking available, storage available, swimming pool. B,C,1,2 and 3 trains are close to this Upper West Side building. Call, text or email today to see this excellent Upper West Side apartment before your competitors do!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 776 Columbus Avenue have any available units?
776 Columbus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 776 Columbus Avenue have?
Some of 776 Columbus Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 776 Columbus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
776 Columbus Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 776 Columbus Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 776 Columbus Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 776 Columbus Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 776 Columbus Avenue does offer parking.
Does 776 Columbus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 776 Columbus Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 776 Columbus Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 776 Columbus Avenue has a pool.
Does 776 Columbus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 776 Columbus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 776 Columbus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 776 Columbus Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 776 Columbus Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity