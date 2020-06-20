776 Columbus Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bike storage media room

This unit features granite countertops with stainless steel appliances,spacious bedroom fits king size bed ,good closet space and hardwood floors ,virtual showings available. This great Upper West Side home accepts pets ( On approval ) and has a washer/dryer (in building).The building offers additional amenities, including: bike room, childrens playroom, cold storage, community recreation facilities, concierge, elevator, gym, laundry in building, livein super, media room, package room, parking available, storage available, swimming pool. B,C,1,2 and 3 trains are close to this Upper West Side building. Call, text or email today to see this excellent Upper West Side apartment before your competitors do!