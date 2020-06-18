752 W End Ave Apt 14B

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman gym bbq/grill bike storage lobby

This luxurious 2# bedroom has over-sized windows, solid oak hardwood floors, multiple closets, individual room heating and cooling system, and a washer and dryer. Amenities include a 24 hour doorman and concierge service, fitness center, a huge residents lounge with bar and arcade games, a 3,700 sq ft landscaped roof deck with BBQ grills and an outdoor cinema, refrigerator storage in the lobby for cold deliveries, storage space, and a bicycle storage room. The gorgeous kitchen has all stainless steal appliances, quartz countertops, glass tile backsplash, and custom wood cabinets, the bathroom even has imported Italian porcelain! What are you waiting for? Call today for an exclusive viewing !!



Contact Info: David (347) 746-9278

CityOfNewYorkRealEstate@gmail.com