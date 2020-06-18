All apartments in New York
752 W End Ave Apt 14B

752 West End Ave. · (347) 746-9278
752 West End Ave., New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
concierge
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
lobby
This luxurious 2# bedroom has over-sized windows, solid oak hardwood floors, multiple closets, individual room heating and cooling system, and a washer and dryer. Amenities include a 24 hour doorman and concierge service, fitness center, a huge residents lounge with bar and arcade games, a 3,700 sq ft landscaped roof deck with BBQ grills and an outdoor cinema, refrigerator storage in the lobby for cold deliveries, storage space, and a bicycle storage room. The gorgeous kitchen has all stainless steal appliances, quartz countertops, glass tile backsplash, and custom wood cabinets, the bathroom even has imported Italian porcelain! What are you waiting for? Call today for an exclusive viewing !!

Contact Info: David (347) 746-9278
CityOfNewYorkRealEstate@gmail.com

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 752 W End Ave Apt 14B have any available units?
752 W End Ave Apt 14B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 752 W End Ave Apt 14B have?
Some of 752 W End Ave Apt 14B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 752 W End Ave Apt 14B currently offering any rent specials?
752 W End Ave Apt 14B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 W End Ave Apt 14B pet-friendly?
No, 752 W End Ave Apt 14B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 752 W End Ave Apt 14B offer parking?
No, 752 W End Ave Apt 14B does not offer parking.
Does 752 W End Ave Apt 14B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 752 W End Ave Apt 14B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 W End Ave Apt 14B have a pool?
No, 752 W End Ave Apt 14B does not have a pool.
Does 752 W End Ave Apt 14B have accessible units?
No, 752 W End Ave Apt 14B does not have accessible units.
Does 752 W End Ave Apt 14B have units with dishwashers?
No, 752 W End Ave Apt 14B does not have units with dishwashers.
