Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar elevator on-site laundry

Located across the Street from beautiful Riverside Park and close by the A, C, D, B, and 1 trains, and buses. Near NY Presbyterian hospital, City College, and Columbia University, this neighborhood has it all.,Welcome home! Live in an airy gut-renovated one bedroom apartment in Hamilton Heights.



Enjoy features like solid oak hardwood floors, recessed lighting and multiple closets with built in shelving. The kitchen is equipped with brand new stainless steal appliances, white granite counter tops, dishwasher and a microwave.The bedroom can accommodate a king sized bed with plenty of room for furniture.The brand new windowed bathroom is spotless!



750 Riverside Drive is a new condominium conversion with live in super, elevator and laundry facility. Pets are on a case by case basis.



Located across the Street from beautiful Riverside Park and close by the A,C,D,B,and1 trains and buses. Near NY Presbyterian hospital, City College and Columbia University, this neighborhood has it all. Live steps away from great coffee shops, bars and restaurants such as Hamilton's Bakery, Chipped Cup, The Hand pulled Noodle, the Wallace, Harlem Public and so much more!!!



