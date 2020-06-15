All apartments in New York
750 Riverside Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

750 Riverside Drive

750 Riverside Drive · (646) 519-3992
Location

750 Riverside Drive, New York, NY 10031
Harlem

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-B · Avail. now

$2,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
elevator
on-site laundry
Welcome home! Live in an airy gut-renovated one bedroom apartment in one of the hottest neighborhoods Uptown.

Enjoy features like solid oak hardwood floors, recessed lighting and multiple closets with built-in shelving. The kitchen is equipped with brand new stainless steel appliances, white granite counter tops, dishwasher and a microwave.The bedroom can accommodate a king sized bed with plenty of room for furniture. The brand new windowed bathroom is spotless!

750 Riverside Drive is a new condominium conversion with live-in super, elevator and laundry facility. Pets are welcome on a case by case basis.

Located across the Street from beautiful Riverside Park and close by the A, C, D, B, and 1 trains, and buses. Near NY Presbyterian hospital, City College, and Columbia University, this neighborhood has it all.

Enjoy features like solid oak hardwood floors, recessed lighting and multiple closets with built in shelving. The kitchen is equipped with brand new stainless steal appliances, white granite counter tops, dishwasher and a microwave.The bedroom can accommodate a king sized bed with plenty of room for furniture.The brand new windowed bathroom is spotless!

750 Riverside Drive is a new condominium conversion with live in super, elevator and laundry facility. Pets are on a case by case basis.

Located across the Street from beautiful Riverside Park and close by the A,C,D,B,and1 trains and buses. Near NY Presbyterian hospital, City College and Columbia University, this neighborhood has it all. Live steps away from great coffee shops, bars and restaurants such as Hamilton's Bakery, Chipped Cup, The Hand pulled Noodle, the Wallace, Harlem Public and so much more!!!

For more information or to schedule an appointment please contact us.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 Riverside Drive have any available units?
750 Riverside Drive has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 750 Riverside Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
750 Riverside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 750 Riverside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 750 Riverside Drive offer parking?
No, 750 Riverside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 750 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 750 Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 750 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 750 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 750 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 750 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 750 Riverside Drive has units with dishwashers.
