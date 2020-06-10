All apartments in New York
Find more places like 721 Fifth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
721 Fifth Avenue
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:00 PM

721 Fifth Avenue

721 5th Avenue · (212) 838-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Midtown East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

721 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

walk in closets
gym
elevator
concierge
doorman
valet service
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
valet service
Breathtaking views of Central Park and the City are the backdrop for this beautifully refurbished, high floor corner 1,092 sq. ft. one bedroom, one and one-half bath apartment with a marble entry area, brand new floors and spacious walk-in closets in the bedroom.Trump Tower is located at 721 Fifth Avenue in the midst of some of the most celebrated high-end shopping in the world. This famed condominium offers full-time doorman and concierge service, attended elevators, valet service, laundry service and maid service to its residents, as well as a state-of-the-art fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 Fifth Avenue have any available units?
721 Fifth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 721 Fifth Avenue have?
Some of 721 Fifth Avenue's amenities include walk in closets, gym, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 Fifth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
721 Fifth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 Fifth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 721 Fifth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 721 Fifth Avenue offer parking?
No, 721 Fifth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 721 Fifth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 Fifth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 Fifth Avenue have a pool?
No, 721 Fifth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 721 Fifth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 721 Fifth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 721 Fifth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 721 Fifth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 721 Fifth Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity