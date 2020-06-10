Amenities
Breathtaking views of Central Park and the City are the backdrop for this beautifully refurbished, high floor corner 1,092 sq. ft. one bedroom, one and one-half bath apartment with a marble entry area, brand new floors and spacious walk-in closets in the bedroom.Trump Tower is located at 721 Fifth Avenue in the midst of some of the most celebrated high-end shopping in the world. This famed condominium offers full-time doorman and concierge service, attended elevators, valet service, laundry service and maid service to its residents, as well as a state-of-the-art fitness center.