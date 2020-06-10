All apartments in New York
Find more places like 65 West 55th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
65 West 55th Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

65 West 55th Street

65 West 55th Street · (212) 317-7822
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Midtown East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

65 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6E · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a very large 1 Bedroom apartment with tons of closet space, separate kitchen, dressing area, and a marble bathroom. The apartment features a central HVAC unit, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The full kitchen includes a dishwasher and a mounted microwave oven! Both the living room and the bedroom have southern exposure, and boast wall-to-wall windows, filling the apartment with light throughout the day. Located in the heart of Midtown, in a well-served building, with a 24-hour doorman, live in super, laundry room, on-site garage, the apartment is four blocks from Central Park, and in immediate proximity of the fine dining, shopping and cultural institutions that heart of Midtown West offers.. The rest of New York is at your fingertips through many convenient transportation choices (F,N,Q,R trains all within a few-block radius).Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 West 55th Street have any available units?
65 West 55th Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 65 West 55th Street have?
Some of 65 West 55th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 West 55th Street currently offering any rent specials?
65 West 55th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 West 55th Street pet-friendly?
No, 65 West 55th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 65 West 55th Street offer parking?
Yes, 65 West 55th Street does offer parking.
Does 65 West 55th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 West 55th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 West 55th Street have a pool?
No, 65 West 55th Street does not have a pool.
Does 65 West 55th Street have accessible units?
No, 65 West 55th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 65 West 55th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 West 55th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 65 West 55th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
2 Cooper Square
2 Cooper Square
New York, NY 10003
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity