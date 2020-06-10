65 West 55th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning doorman

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry parking garage

This is a very large 1 Bedroom apartment with tons of closet space, separate kitchen, dressing area, and a marble bathroom. The apartment features a central HVAC unit, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The full kitchen includes a dishwasher and a mounted microwave oven! Both the living room and the bedroom have southern exposure, and boast wall-to-wall windows, filling the apartment with light throughout the day. Located in the heart of Midtown, in a well-served building, with a 24-hour doorman, live in super, laundry room, on-site garage, the apartment is four blocks from Central Park, and in immediate proximity of the fine dining, shopping and cultural institutions that heart of Midtown West offers.. The rest of New York is at your fingertips through many convenient transportation choices (F,N,Q,R trains all within a few-block radius).Sorry, no pets.