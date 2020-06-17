56 west 65th street 1a

Amenities
Renovated 1 bedroom in Upper West Side - Property Id: 297102
Beautifully renovated 1-bedroom apartment available in an elevator building with laundry, half a block from Central Park! This great space features unique architectural details including an entrance alcove, arched doorways and beautifully restored hardwood floors.
The updated, eat-in kitchen is separate from the living area and offers a dishwasher and microwave. The unit features great closet space and track lights throughout.
Close to the 1, 2, 3, B and C trains, the rest of the 5 boroughs are easily accessible, too - if you ever feel the need to leave the fabulous Upper West Side.
No Dogs Allowed
