Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

56 west 65th street 1a

56 W 65th St · (310) 254-5042
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

56 W 65th St, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1a · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Renovated 1 bedroom in Upper West Side - Property Id: 297102

Beautifully renovated 1-bedroom apartment available in an elevator building with laundry, half a block from Central Park! This great space features unique architectural details including an entrance alcove, arched doorways and beautifully restored hardwood floors.

The updated, eat-in kitchen is separate from the living area and offers a dishwasher and microwave. The unit features great closet space and track lights throughout.

Close to the 1, 2, 3, B and C trains, the rest of the 5 boroughs are easily accessible, too - if you ever feel the need to leave the fabulous Upper West Side.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297102
Property Id 297102

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5843965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 west 65th street 1a have any available units?
56 west 65th street 1a has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 56 west 65th street 1a have?
Some of 56 west 65th street 1a's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 west 65th street 1a currently offering any rent specials?
56 west 65th street 1a isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 west 65th street 1a pet-friendly?
No, 56 west 65th street 1a is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 56 west 65th street 1a offer parking?
No, 56 west 65th street 1a does not offer parking.
Does 56 west 65th street 1a have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 west 65th street 1a does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 west 65th street 1a have a pool?
No, 56 west 65th street 1a does not have a pool.
Does 56 west 65th street 1a have accessible units?
No, 56 west 65th street 1a does not have accessible units.
Does 56 west 65th street 1a have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 56 west 65th street 1a has units with dishwashers.
