56 west 65th street 1a

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

Renovated 1 bedroom in Upper West Side - Property Id: 297102



Beautifully renovated 1-bedroom apartment available in an elevator building with laundry, half a block from Central Park! This great space features unique architectural details including an entrance alcove, arched doorways and beautifully restored hardwood floors.



The updated, eat-in kitchen is separate from the living area and offers a dishwasher and microwave. The unit features great closet space and track lights throughout.



Close to the 1, 2, 3, B and C trains, the rest of the 5 boroughs are easily accessible, too - if you ever feel the need to leave the fabulous Upper West Side.

Property Id 297102



No Dogs Allowed



