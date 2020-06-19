All apartments in New York
54 West 89th Street

54 West 89th Street · (917) 450-8178
Location

54 West 89th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-R · Avail. now

$3,092

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning Park block just step away to Central Park, transportations and Columbus avenue best dining and shops, this brand new gut renovated one bedroom home with large PRIVATE TERRACE has it all.
Located in a historic townhouse with just two short flights up and two apartments per floor, this home features brand new hard wood floors throughout, high ceilings, decorative fireplace, a state of the art California kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, shaker wooden cabinets and marble counter top, over sized windows with southern exposure and direct sun light, a queen sized bedroom and more.Terrace Lovers ,hurry up!
Net rent based on one month free with 13 month lease ! Gross Rent is $3350.,Stunning Park block just step away to Central Park, transportations and Columbus avenue best dining and shops, this brand new gut renovated one bedroom home with large PRIVATE TERRACE has it all.
This home features brand new hard wood floors throughout, high ceilings, decorative fireplace, a state of the art California kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, shaker wooden cabinets and marble counter top, over sized windows with southern exposure and direct sun light, a queen sized bedroom and more.Terrace Lovers ,hurry up!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 West 89th Street have any available units?
54 West 89th Street has a unit available for $3,092 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 54 West 89th Street have?
Some of 54 West 89th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 West 89th Street currently offering any rent specials?
54 West 89th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 West 89th Street pet-friendly?
No, 54 West 89th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 54 West 89th Street offer parking?
No, 54 West 89th Street does not offer parking.
Does 54 West 89th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 West 89th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 West 89th Street have a pool?
No, 54 West 89th Street does not have a pool.
Does 54 West 89th Street have accessible units?
No, 54 West 89th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 54 West 89th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 West 89th Street has units with dishwashers.
