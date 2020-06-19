54 West 89th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Stunning Park block just step away to Central Park, transportations and Columbus avenue best dining and shops, this brand new gut renovated one bedroom home with large PRIVATE TERRACE has it all.

Located in a historic townhouse with just two short flights up and two apartments per floor, this home features brand new hard wood floors throughout, high ceilings, decorative fireplace, a state of the art California kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, shaker wooden cabinets and marble counter top, over sized windows with southern exposure and direct sun light, a queen sized bedroom and more.Terrace Lovers ,hurry up!

This home features brand new hard wood floors throughout, high ceilings, decorative fireplace, a state of the art California kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, shaker wooden cabinets and marble counter top, over sized windows with southern exposure and direct sun light, a queen sized bedroom and more.Terrace Lovers ,hurry up!