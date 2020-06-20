All apartments in New York
Find more places like 54 West 74th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
54 West 74th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:07 PM

54 West 74th Street

54 West 74th Street · (917) 734-9247
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

54 West 74th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 312 · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
Envision this: a Central Park block, soaring 10+ ft ceilings, a meticulous gut renovation, a full-size washer dryer, and a walk-in closet... sound impossible? This corner loft unit has the proportions you have been craving in the neighborhood you didn't know had loft buildings.

Renovated top to bottom and meticulously maintained, this unit is stylish enough for the most discerning eye... and has the closet space to accommodate the wardrobe to match.

54 West 74th St. is a part time doorman condo conveniently located near BC123 subway lines. The West 70s offers excellent shopping and restaurants, gyms and parks, including the gem of NYC, Central Park.,Designer dream come true. Meticulously renovated sun flooded oversized one bedroom, full two bathroom loft in the heart of the Upper West Side is steps away from Central Park. This beautiful unit is full of character. The generous living room features ebony hardwood floors, enormous windows and high ceiling for unparalleled brightness. The open kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher. There is a full size washer dryer IN the apartment! The master bedroom is made to accommodate even the needs of a real fashionista featuring floor to ceiling custom made shelving with sliding rail ladder, walk-in closet and desk/vanity area. Extremely bright as well and has access to the en-suite bathroom characteristic of another era with claw foot soaking bath-tub and modern, minimal and extremely efficient design. Located in a doorman loft building with laundry room and elevator, this unit is a rare gem full of charm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 West 74th Street have any available units?
54 West 74th Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 54 West 74th Street have?
Some of 54 West 74th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 West 74th Street currently offering any rent specials?
54 West 74th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 West 74th Street pet-friendly?
No, 54 West 74th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 54 West 74th Street offer parking?
No, 54 West 74th Street does not offer parking.
Does 54 West 74th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54 West 74th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 West 74th Street have a pool?
No, 54 West 74th Street does not have a pool.
Does 54 West 74th Street have accessible units?
No, 54 West 74th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 54 West 74th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 West 74th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 54 West 74th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity