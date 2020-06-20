54 West 74th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Envision this: a Central Park block, soaring 10+ ft ceilings, a meticulous gut renovation, a full-size washer dryer, and a walk-in closet... sound impossible? This corner loft unit has the proportions you have been craving in the neighborhood you didn't know had loft buildings.



Renovated top to bottom and meticulously maintained, this unit is stylish enough for the most discerning eye... and has the closet space to accommodate the wardrobe to match.



54 West 74th St. is a part time doorman condo conveniently located near BC123 subway lines. The West 70s offers excellent shopping and restaurants, gyms and parks, including the gem of NYC, Central Park.,Designer dream come true. Meticulously renovated sun flooded oversized one bedroom, full two bathroom loft in the heart of the Upper West Side is steps away from Central Park. This beautiful unit is full of character. The generous living room features ebony hardwood floors, enormous windows and high ceiling for unparalleled brightness. The open kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher. There is a full size washer dryer IN the apartment! The master bedroom is made to accommodate even the needs of a real fashionista featuring floor to ceiling custom made shelving with sliding rail ladder, walk-in closet and desk/vanity area. Extremely bright as well and has access to the en-suite bathroom characteristic of another era with claw foot soaking bath-tub and modern, minimal and extremely efficient design. Located in a doorman loft building with laundry room and elevator, this unit is a rare gem full of charm.