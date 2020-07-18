All apartments in New York
534 East 83rd Street
534 East 83rd Street

534 East 83rd Street · (917) 723-3313
534 East 83rd Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Nicely RENOVATED 1 Bedroom with laundry in unit. Located in historical neighborhood on a beautiful tree lined block. Charming walk-up building in a well maintained building.Nice size 1 bedroom that is ready for immediate move in which features: plenty of closet space, kitchen, hardwood floors and high ceilings.Close proximity to all shops, restaurants, East Side Park and 86th Street subway station.If you are interested in this apartment or any other apartment, contact me to schedule a showing!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 534 East 83rd Street have any available units?
534 East 83rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 534 East 83rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
534 East 83rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 East 83rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 534 East 83rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 534 East 83rd Street offer parking?
No, 534 East 83rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 534 East 83rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 534 East 83rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 East 83rd Street have a pool?
No, 534 East 83rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 534 East 83rd Street have accessible units?
No, 534 East 83rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 534 East 83rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 534 East 83rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 534 East 83rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 534 East 83rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
