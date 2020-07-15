53 West 127th Street.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Hot water-Heat & Storage unit INCLUDED IN RENT!Great location in Central Harlem.Tree line street, in a well maintained brownstone.Completely renovated apartment is just one flight up !The Apartment Is A truth one bd 1bath !With Entry hall with a closet, the bedroom has his own closet, large window and can fit a queen size bed.The kitchen is in a long room separated from the living room, The living room has original details, fire place, oversized window with an open view to the green back yard of the building.New dark walnut hardwood floors, new kitchen, and completely renovated bathroom with a bathtub.Building has LAUNDRY Room in the Ground floor and Extra Storage available!Location 127th street Between 5TH AVE & Malcolm X Blvd.Close to ABCD And 2,3 Train, Restaurant and prime shopping, AND 5 min walk From The new WHOLE FOODS that will open next month.Unit available August 1st.Pets are welcome.Guarantors AcceptedRent include heat and hot water and EXTRA STORAGE ROOM in the basement.The unit 3R was completely renovated but kept all original details