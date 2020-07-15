All apartments in New York
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:33 AM

53 West 127th Street

53 West 127th Street · (212) 957-4100
Location

53 West 127th Street, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-R · Avail. now

$1,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Hot water-Heat & Storage unit INCLUDED IN RENT!Great location in Central Harlem.Tree line street, in a well maintained brownstone.Completely renovated apartment is just one flight up !The Apartment Is A truth one bd 1bath !With Entry hall with a closet, the bedroom has his own closet, large window and can fit a queen size bed.The kitchen is in a long room separated from the living room, The living room has original details, fire place, oversized window with an open view to the green back yard of the building.New dark walnut hardwood floors, new kitchen, and completely renovated bathroom with a bathtub.Building has LAUNDRY Room in the Ground floor and Extra Storage available!Location 127th street Between 5TH AVE & Malcolm X Blvd.Close to ABCD And 2,3 Train, Restaurant and prime shopping, AND 5 min walk From The new WHOLE FOODS that will open next month.Unit available August 1st.Pets are welcome.Guarantors AcceptedRent include heat and hot water and EXTRA STORAGE ROOM in the basement.The unit 3R was completely renovated but kept all original details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 53 West 127th Street have any available units?
53 West 127th Street has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 53 West 127th Street have?
Some of 53 West 127th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 West 127th Street currently offering any rent specials?
53 West 127th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 West 127th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 53 West 127th Street is pet friendly.
Does 53 West 127th Street offer parking?
No, 53 West 127th Street does not offer parking.
Does 53 West 127th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 West 127th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 West 127th Street have a pool?
No, 53 West 127th Street does not have a pool.
Does 53 West 127th Street have accessible units?
No, 53 West 127th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 53 West 127th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 West 127th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

