BEAUTIFUL GUT RENOVATED APARTMENT***This front to back 2 bedrooms enjoys full North / South Exposure. Fully equipped kitchen appliances . The bedrooms are on opposite sides of the apartment offering complete privacy.. A WASHER/DRYER is also included for your convenience. You have easy access to the 168th street and Broadway subway with the 1, A, C trains and Columbia Presbyterian Hospital just a few blocks away. Enjoy plenty of dining options and other retail establishments in the neighborhood.