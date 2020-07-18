51 Greenwich Avenue

Amenities

Sunny, quiet and renovated 1 bedroom apartment on Greenwich Avenue between Perry and Charles Streets. Located in a well-maintained walk-up building (4 flights up), featuring a queen size bedroom, spacious living room with 2 windows facing beautiful tree-tops, great light throughout, 2 large closets, high ceilings, a pass-through kitchen with stainless steel appliances, convection oven/microwave, 2 gas burners stovetop, a full-size refrigerator. The bathroom has new tiles and a tub with a glass enclosure. There is new carpet throughout the apartment. This is a fee apartment. Sorry, no pets.

Located in a small walk-up very well maintained building with a live-in super on the 4th floor, it features a queen size bedroom and a spacious living room, 2 large closets, pass-through kitchen with a full fridge, hardwood floors, newly tiled bathroom.

Bedroom and living room windows have southern exposures, let a lot of light and face quiet gardens in the back of the building.

Fantastic West Village location. Sorry-no dogs.