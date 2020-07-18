All apartments in New York
51 Greenwich Avenue

51 Greenwich Avenue · (646) 382-7378
Location

51 Greenwich Avenue, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$2,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Sunny, quiet and renovated 1 bedroom apartment on Greenwich Avenue between Perry and Charles Streets. Located in a well-maintained walk-up building (4 flights up), featuring a queen size bedroom, spacious living room with 2 windows facing beautiful tree-tops, great light throughout, 2 large closets, high ceilings, a pass-through kitchen with stainless steel appliances, convection oven/microwave, 2 gas burners stovetop, a full-size refrigerator. The bathroom has new tiles and a tub with a glass enclosure. There is new carpet throughout the apartment. This is a fee apartment. Sorry, no pets.,Recently renovated one bedroom apartment on Greenwich Avenue and Perry Street.
Located in a small walk-up very well maintained building with a live-in super on the 4th floor, it features a queen size bedroom and a spacious living room, 2 large closets, pass-through kitchen with a full fridge, hardwood floors, newly tiled bathroom.
Bedroom and living room windows have southern exposures, let a lot of light and face quiet gardens in the back of the building.
Fantastic West Village location. Sorry-no dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Greenwich Avenue have any available units?
51 Greenwich Avenue has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 51 Greenwich Avenue have?
Some of 51 Greenwich Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Greenwich Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
51 Greenwich Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Greenwich Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 51 Greenwich Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 51 Greenwich Avenue offer parking?
No, 51 Greenwich Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 51 Greenwich Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 Greenwich Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Greenwich Avenue have a pool?
No, 51 Greenwich Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 51 Greenwich Avenue have accessible units?
No, 51 Greenwich Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Greenwich Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 Greenwich Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
