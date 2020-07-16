448 East 78th Street

Amenities

Net Effective Price listed. Gross Rent Is $1,925 Offering 1 Month Free On A 13 Month Lease.



Brand new renovated large studio. The kitchen has condo like finishings with top of the line stainless steel appliances. The kitchen includes white cabinets and white subway tiling. There are two huge closets before entering your massive living area. The apt has very high ceilings, hardwood floors, exposed brick, air conditioning and recessed lighting with a dimming function. The apt is facing South and gets lots of natural light. The bathroom has a bathtub, shower, new mirror cabinets with storage and lights above.

Close to the Q, 4,5,6 trains.

Regular rental process.