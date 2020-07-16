All apartments in New York
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:17 AM

448 East 78th Street

448 East 78th Street · (646) 684-9394
Location

448 East 78th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2-C · Avail. now

$1,777

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
Property Amenities
Net Effective Price listed. Gross Rent Is $1,925 Offering 1 Month Free On A 13 Month Lease.

Brand new renovated large studio. The kitchen has condo like finishings with top of the line stainless steel appliances. The kitchen includes white cabinets and white subway tiling. There are two huge closets before entering your massive living area. The apt has very high ceilings, hardwood floors, exposed brick, air conditioning and recessed lighting with a dimming function. The apt is facing South and gets lots of natural light. The bathroom has a bathtub, shower, new mirror cabinets with storage and lights above.
Close to the Q, 4,5,6 trains.
Regular rental process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 448 East 78th Street have any available units?
448 East 78th Street has a unit available for $1,777 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 448 East 78th Street have?
Some of 448 East 78th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 448 East 78th Street currently offering any rent specials?
448 East 78th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 448 East 78th Street pet-friendly?
No, 448 East 78th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 448 East 78th Street offer parking?
No, 448 East 78th Street does not offer parking.
Does 448 East 78th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 448 East 78th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 448 East 78th Street have a pool?
No, 448 East 78th Street does not have a pool.
Does 448 East 78th Street have accessible units?
No, 448 East 78th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 448 East 78th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 448 East 78th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
