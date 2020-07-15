435 East 85th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry

BIG SUNNY 400SF STUDIO W/ HIGH CEILINGS, SHARED GARDEN & LAUNDRY!Loft like living area with hanging curtains to separate the bedroom space.Separate kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher.Tiled bathroom with shower, tub and skylight.Two floor to ceiling closets, hardwood floors and plenty of wall shelf space.Quiet top floor apartment with no one above you.and overlooks garden space.Heat and water are included and there is a strong through the wall A/C.Lovely shared garden with table and chairs perfect for morning coffee with the birds chirping. Elevator, Live-in Super, Pet friendly and full laundry room.Close to Q subway, 86th St. cross-town bus system; and short walk to 4/5/6 Lexington subway station. Nearby to East River Ferry access, lovely Charles Schultz Park and East river esplanade perfect for jogging or picnics.There is a BROKERS FEE for this listingOPEN HOUSE IS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY PLEASE EMAIL TO REGISTER A TIME