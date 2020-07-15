All apartments in New York
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:17 AM

435 East 85th Street

435 East 85th Street · (646) 783-9041
Location

435 East 85th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4I · Avail. now

$1,995

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
BIG SUNNY 400SF STUDIO W/ HIGH CEILINGS, SHARED GARDEN & LAUNDRY!Loft like living area with hanging curtains to separate the bedroom space.Separate kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher.Tiled bathroom with shower, tub and skylight.Two floor to ceiling closets, hardwood floors and plenty of wall shelf space.Quiet top floor apartment with no one above you.and overlooks garden space.Heat and water are included and there is a strong through the wall A/C.Lovely shared garden with table and chairs perfect for morning coffee with the birds chirping. Elevator, Live-in Super, Pet friendly and full laundry room.Close to Q subway, 86th St. cross-town bus system; and short walk to 4/5/6 Lexington subway station. Nearby to East River Ferry access, lovely Charles Schultz Park and East river esplanade perfect for jogging or picnics.There is a BROKERS FEE for this listingOPEN HOUSE IS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY PLEASE EMAIL TO REGISTER A TIME

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 East 85th Street have any available units?
435 East 85th Street has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 435 East 85th Street have?
Some of 435 East 85th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 East 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
435 East 85th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 East 85th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 435 East 85th Street is pet friendly.
Does 435 East 85th Street offer parking?
No, 435 East 85th Street does not offer parking.
Does 435 East 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 East 85th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 East 85th Street have a pool?
No, 435 East 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 435 East 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 435 East 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 435 East 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 435 East 85th Street has units with dishwashers.
