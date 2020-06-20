All apartments in New York
Find more places like 434 East 76th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
434 East 76th Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:28 AM

434 East 76th Street

434 East 76th Street · (347) 610-5009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

434 East 76th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 20 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
READY TO MOVE IN!!!! Comfortable one bedroom apartment is located in the heart of Yorkville. The apartment has spacious living room area, large windows, hardwood floors, and exposed brick walls. A open kitchen has wooden cabinets, granite counter top, and updated kitchen appliances. Inside the master bedroom fit between Queen/Full bed set. The bathroom white tiles, tub and shower head. Some of the apartment amenities include on site super assistant, voice intercom, laundry inside building and walk up stairs. Easy access to 6/Q trains, M15/79 buses and FDR drive. Just minutes away from John Jay Park, USPS, D'Agostino supermarket, NYSC, New York Presbyterian Hospital, local restaurant and businesses. NO PETS ARE ALLOWED!!! Shared are welcome and guarantors is a must. No guarantor-we accept Rhino Interested in viewing this apartment; please via email or call/text by phone to schedule a showing at your convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 East 76th Street have any available units?
434 East 76th Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 434 East 76th Street currently offering any rent specials?
434 East 76th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 East 76th Street pet-friendly?
No, 434 East 76th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 434 East 76th Street offer parking?
No, 434 East 76th Street does not offer parking.
Does 434 East 76th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 East 76th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 East 76th Street have a pool?
No, 434 East 76th Street does not have a pool.
Does 434 East 76th Street have accessible units?
No, 434 East 76th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 434 East 76th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 East 76th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 434 East 76th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 434 East 76th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 434 East 76th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity