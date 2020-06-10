421 East 50th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful gut renovated sunny studio on the ground floor in a brownstone pre-war condo. The apartment has high ceilings, an arched doorway, refinished hardwood floors and 2 large closets. The new kitchen has all S/S appliances including a drawer-style dishwasher, microwave/convection oven and 2 burner gas cooktop. Brand new white tile bathroom with modern finishes. The building has free laundry in the basement and a private storage unit. Located on a quiet lovely cul-de-sac, with a promenade overlooking the East River at the end of the street. Just 1/2 block to buses, including M15 Limited Express on the corner. Short walk to the 6/F/M trains. NO FEE, brokers CYOF. Virtual tour available!