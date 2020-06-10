All apartments in New York
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

421 East 50th Street

421 East 50th Street · (212) 957-4100
Location

421 East 50th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 1F · Avail. now

$2,100

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful gut renovated sunny studio on the ground floor in a brownstone pre-war condo. The apartment has high ceilings, an arched doorway, refinished hardwood floors and 2 large closets. The new kitchen has all S/S appliances including a drawer-style dishwasher, microwave/convection oven and 2 burner gas cooktop. Brand new white tile bathroom with modern finishes. The building has free laundry in the basement and a private storage unit. Located on a quiet lovely cul-de-sac, with a promenade overlooking the East River at the end of the street. Just 1/2 block to buses, including M15 Limited Express on the corner. Short walk to the 6/F/M trains. NO FEE, brokers CYOF. Virtual tour available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 East 50th Street have any available units?
421 East 50th Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 East 50th Street have?
Some of 421 East 50th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 East 50th Street currently offering any rent specials?
421 East 50th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 East 50th Street pet-friendly?
No, 421 East 50th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 421 East 50th Street offer parking?
No, 421 East 50th Street does not offer parking.
Does 421 East 50th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 East 50th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 East 50th Street have a pool?
No, 421 East 50th Street does not have a pool.
Does 421 East 50th Street have accessible units?
No, 421 East 50th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 421 East 50th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 East 50th Street has units with dishwashers.
