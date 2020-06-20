Amenities

***This is a lease assignment. Lease is through October 31, 2020. There is an option to renew at the end of the lease term or the option to start a new 12-month lease.***- Video available upon request - ***Offering 2 weeks free on a 4.5 month lease. The net effective rent is $2,155.55; the gross rent is $2,425. Welcome to 419 East 82nd Street - a lovely one-bedroom home in the Upper East Side. This sunny apartment features exposed brick, ebony hardwood floors, and recessed lighting. The windowed kitchen has stainless steel appliances, and cherry wood cabinets with granite countertops. All of this and just 10 minutes to the Q, N, 4, 5, and 6 trains at 86th Street Station. Not to mention an array of incredible bars, restaurants, cafes on more throughout the neighborhood. Welcome Home!