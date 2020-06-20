All apartments in New York
419 East 82nd Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:28 AM

419 East 82nd Street

419 East 82nd Street · (787) 400-8021
Location

419 East 82nd Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4D · Avail. now

$2,155

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
***This is a lease assignment. Lease is through October 31, 2020. There is an option to renew at the end of the lease term or the option to start a new 12-month lease.***- Video available upon request - ***Offering 2 weeks free on a 4.5 month lease. The net effective rent is $2,155.55; the gross rent is $2,425. Welcome to 419 East 82nd Street - a lovely one-bedroom home in the Upper East Side. This sunny apartment features exposed brick, ebony hardwood floors, and recessed lighting. The windowed kitchen has stainless steel appliances, and cherry wood cabinets with granite countertops. All of this and just 10 minutes to the Q, N, 4, 5, and 6 trains at 86th Street Station. Not to mention an array of incredible bars, restaurants, cafes on more throughout the neighborhood. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 East 82nd Street have any available units?
419 East 82nd Street has a unit available for $2,155 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 419 East 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
419 East 82nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 East 82nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 419 East 82nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 419 East 82nd Street offer parking?
No, 419 East 82nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 419 East 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 East 82nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 East 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 419 East 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 419 East 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 419 East 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 419 East 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 East 82nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 419 East 82nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 419 East 82nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
