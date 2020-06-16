401 East 60th Street

Amenities
Still Showing Through Either Virtual Tours or Videos of the Apartment. Please Reach Out For More Info.Extremely Rare 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with Great Views and a Washer/Dryer in Unit in one of the Most Desirable Buildings in Lenox Hill! The Apartment Features Floor-to-Ceiling Windows, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, Marble Bathrooms, Hardwood Floors, W/D, and More This Apartment Also Has a Tremendous Amount of Closet Space, Light, and Full City Views. The Building Features a 24-hour Concierge and Doorman, a State-of-the-Art Fitness Center, Parking Garage, Kids Playroom, Bike Storage, Landscaped Garden, Bike Storage, and an Amazing Rooftop Terrace.