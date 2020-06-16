All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

401 East 60th Street

401 E 60th St · (212) 360-2556
Location

401 E 60th St, New York, NY 10022
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11B · Avail. now

$5,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
Still Showing Through Either Virtual Tours or Videos of the Apartment. Please Reach Out For More Info.Extremely Rare 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with Great Views and a Washer/Dryer in Unit in one of the Most Desirable Buildings in Lenox Hill! The Apartment Features Floor-to-Ceiling Windows, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, Marble Bathrooms, Hardwood Floors, W/D, and More This Apartment Also Has a Tremendous Amount of Closet Space, Light, and Full City Views. The Building Features a 24-hour Concierge and Doorman, a State-of-the-Art Fitness Center, Parking Garage, Kids Playroom, Bike Storage, Landscaped Garden, Bike Storage, and an Amazing Rooftop Terrace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 East 60th Street have any available units?
401 East 60th Street has a unit available for $5,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 East 60th Street have?
Some of 401 East 60th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 East 60th Street currently offering any rent specials?
401 East 60th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 East 60th Street pet-friendly?
No, 401 East 60th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 401 East 60th Street offer parking?
Yes, 401 East 60th Street does offer parking.
Does 401 East 60th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 East 60th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 East 60th Street have a pool?
No, 401 East 60th Street does not have a pool.
Does 401 East 60th Street have accessible units?
No, 401 East 60th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 401 East 60th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 East 60th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
