Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:08 PM

400 Central Park West

400 Central Park West · (212) 434-5258
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 Central Park West, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4X · Avail. now

$3,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
24hr concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
courtyard
doorman
gym
bike storage
Expansive, sun drenched, 902 square foot 1-bedroom with dining alcove and huge terrace, overlooking a fabulous, densely lush green courtyard. Very calming and peaceful! A perfect place to chill and plenty of space for a home office. 4 huge closets, including 3 walk-ins, offer great storage. Large kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances, including Bosch dishwasher and refrigerator. Full-service building offers: 24-hour concierge, gym, bike room, central laundry with new machines, on-site management and lots more. The location is crazy good, right on Central Park with the B & C subway station practically at your doorstep. The 1, 2 & 3 trains are close-by. There is also a wonderful shopping area, just one block away, anchored by Whole Foods, Starbucks, HomeGoods, Bareburger just to mention a few. No pets for renters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 400 Central Park West have any available units?
400 Central Park West has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 Central Park West have?
Some of 400 Central Park West's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Central Park West currently offering any rent specials?
400 Central Park West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Central Park West pet-friendly?
No, 400 Central Park West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 400 Central Park West offer parking?
No, 400 Central Park West does not offer parking.
Does 400 Central Park West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Central Park West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Central Park West have a pool?
No, 400 Central Park West does not have a pool.
Does 400 Central Park West have accessible units?
No, 400 Central Park West does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Central Park West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Central Park West has units with dishwashers.

