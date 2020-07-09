400 Central Park West.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr concierge courtyard doorman gym bike storage

Expansive, sun drenched, 902 square foot 1-bedroom with dining alcove and huge terrace, overlooking a fabulous, densely lush green courtyard. Very calming and peaceful! A perfect place to chill and plenty of space for a home office. 4 huge closets, including 3 walk-ins, offer great storage. Large kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances, including Bosch dishwasher and refrigerator. Full-service building offers: 24-hour concierge, gym, bike room, central laundry with new machines, on-site management and lots more. The location is crazy good, right on Central Park with the B & C subway station practically at your doorstep. The 1, 2 & 3 trains are close-by. There is also a wonderful shopping area, just one block away, anchored by Whole Foods, Starbucks, HomeGoods, Bareburger just to mention a few. No pets for renters.