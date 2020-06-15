All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:17 PM

39 Jane Street

39 Jane Street · (917) 407-0480
Location

39 Jane Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3A · Avail. now

$3,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Room to spare in this unique loft like one bedroom with huge north facing windows. The extra large living room (14'3" x 20'10") can accommodate all your furniture and a home office. Chef's kitchen with dishwasher, lots of storage and counter space. Modern tiled bathroom. There are three large closets plus one walk-in closet. Guarantors are allowed and pets welcome. All the restaurants the West Village has to offer plus the Hudson River Park for biking, running and scenic walks. Subways: 1,2,3, at 12th Street, A,C,E and L at 14th Street. 39 Jane Street is an architecturally stunning elevator building located on a prime block in the West Village. Please call for details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Jane Street have any available units?
39 Jane Street has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 39 Jane Street have?
Some of 39 Jane Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Jane Street currently offering any rent specials?
39 Jane Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Jane Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 39 Jane Street is pet friendly.
Does 39 Jane Street offer parking?
No, 39 Jane Street does not offer parking.
Does 39 Jane Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Jane Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Jane Street have a pool?
No, 39 Jane Street does not have a pool.
Does 39 Jane Street have accessible units?
No, 39 Jane Street does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Jane Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Jane Street has units with dishwashers.
