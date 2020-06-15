Amenities

Room to spare in this unique loft like one bedroom with huge north facing windows. The extra large living room (14'3" x 20'10") can accommodate all your furniture and a home office. Chef's kitchen with dishwasher, lots of storage and counter space. Modern tiled bathroom. There are three large closets plus one walk-in closet. Guarantors are allowed and pets welcome. All the restaurants the West Village has to offer plus the Hudson River Park for biking, running and scenic walks. Subways: 1,2,3, at 12th Street, A,C,E and L at 14th Street. 39 Jane Street is an architecturally stunning elevator building located on a prime block in the West Village. Please call for details!