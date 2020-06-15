380 Lenox Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman gym parking garage

Visit this apartment from the comfort of your home via our Virtual Tour. Scroll through!



This very spacious 1270 s.f. two bedroom, two bathroom condominium has high 10ft ceilings and an additional dining foyer, den or home office. The master suite boasts a large spacious layout with a fully built-out walk-in closet and a luxurious bathroom with separate walk-in shower, deep soaking tub and plenty of storage for your self care regimen. The kitchen features granite counter tops, breakfast bar seating and stainless steel appliances. The large West facing windows provide plenty of light and a beautiful open city sunset view. There is a washer/dryer unit in the apartment as well as additional laundry on every other floor. Building amenities include a 24-hour doorman, on-site parking, a roof deck and an impressive fitness center. The building is both pet friendly and has excellent management. . A 5 minute walk to Harlem's best restaurants and major transportation hubs makes this location highly sought after.