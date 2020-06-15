All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

380 Lenox Avenue

380 Malcolm X Boulevard · (212) 475-9000
Location

380 Malcolm X Boulevard, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9-F · Avail. now

$3,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
parking
garage
Visit this apartment from the comfort of your home via our Virtual Tour. Scroll through!

This very spacious 1270 s.f. two bedroom, two bathroom condominium has high 10ft ceilings and an additional dining foyer, den or home office. The master suite boasts a large spacious layout with a fully built-out walk-in closet and a luxurious bathroom with separate walk-in shower, deep soaking tub and plenty of storage for your self care regimen. The kitchen features granite counter tops, breakfast bar seating and stainless steel appliances. The large West facing windows provide plenty of light and a beautiful open city sunset view. There is a washer/dryer unit in the apartment as well as additional laundry on every other floor. Building amenities include a 24-hour doorman, on-site parking, a roof deck and an impressive fitness center. The building is both pet friendly and has excellent management. . A 5 minute walk to Harlem's best restaurants and major transportation hubs makes this location highly sought after.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 Lenox Avenue have any available units?
380 Lenox Avenue has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 380 Lenox Avenue have?
Some of 380 Lenox Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 380 Lenox Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
380 Lenox Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 Lenox Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 380 Lenox Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 380 Lenox Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 380 Lenox Avenue does offer parking.
Does 380 Lenox Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 380 Lenox Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 Lenox Avenue have a pool?
No, 380 Lenox Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 380 Lenox Avenue have accessible units?
No, 380 Lenox Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 380 Lenox Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 380 Lenox Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
