Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator bike storage

Brand New Luxury Residences in a Fully Renovated Elevator Building in the East Village!Access to Shared Landscaped and Furnished Roof DeckAccess to Bike RoomVirtual Doorman by CarsonThis building features a Shared Landscaped Roof Deck that provides unobstructed views of Downtown Manhattan!Gut renovated pre-war elevator building is perfectly located on a tree-lined street in the East Village.This is a Brand New Gut Renovated Large 2 Bedroom w/ Washer & Dryer in unit Featuring:High CeilingsBleached Oak FloorsStainless Steel Appliances w/ DishwasherCentral AirBosch Washer & Dryers in Every UnitWhitewashed Brick WallsOversized Windows Providing Sun-Drenched Living SpacesLuxury Penny-Tiled Bathroom lsr259150