350 Fort Washington Avenue

Amenities

No Fee!Unit Amenities:-Dishwasher-Microwave-Renovated Bathroom with floor to ceiling tile-Hardwood floors -Abundant Closets-Utilities Included: Heat and Hot WaterBuilding Amenities:-On Site super and reliable property management -Cable/Internet Ready-Steps away from J. Hood Wright Park-1 Block to the A train at 175th Street-Walking Distance to NY Presbyterian Hospital-Yoga Studio attached to the building (Comes highly recommended! Membership is separate)-Pets are allowed on a case by case basisThe West of Broadway Neighborhood of Washington Heights is truly one of the remaining bastions of gracious living In Northern Manhattan. Nestled between Hudson Heights to the North and the Audobon Park District to the South, you will find a variety of opportunities to escape the hustle of Midtown and Downtown NYC. J. Hood Wright Park is steps away from the property, as well as Riverside Park and the famous bike path overlooking the Hudson River. About 1 mile up you will find Historic Fort Tryon Park and the Cloisters Museum. A short train ride will take you to Inwood Hill Park, which is home to some of the last remaining natural forest area in Manhattan. Nearby on 181st there is plenty of dining options, as well as along Broadway. The property is closest to the A express train at 175th and the 1 train at 168th. NY Presbyterian Hospital as well as the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and Weill Cornell Medical College is walking distance. Please note: The photos associated with this listing are not of the actual unit, but do reflect the typical finishes and layout of our renovated 1 bedrooms found on this line of the property.