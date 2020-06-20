All apartments in New York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:55 PM

350 Fort Washington Avenue

350 Fort Washington Avenue · (917) 903-4300
Location

350 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10033
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
yoga
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
internet access
yoga
No Fee!Unit Amenities:-Dishwasher-Microwave-Renovated Bathroom with floor to ceiling tile-Hardwood floors -Abundant Closets-Utilities Included: Heat and Hot WaterBuilding Amenities:-On Site super and reliable property management -Cable/Internet Ready-Steps away from J. Hood Wright Park-1 Block to the A train at 175th Street-Walking Distance to NY Presbyterian Hospital-Yoga Studio attached to the building (Comes highly recommended! Membership is separate)-Pets are allowed on a case by case basisThe West of Broadway Neighborhood of Washington Heights is truly one of the remaining bastions of gracious living In Northern Manhattan. Nestled between Hudson Heights to the North and the Audobon Park District to the South, you will find a variety of opportunities to escape the hustle of Midtown and Downtown NYC. J. Hood Wright Park is steps away from the property, as well as Riverside Park and the famous bike path overlooking the Hudson River. About 1 mile up you will find Historic Fort Tryon Park and the Cloisters Museum. A short train ride will take you to Inwood Hill Park, which is home to some of the last remaining natural forest area in Manhattan. Nearby on 181st there is plenty of dining options, as well as along Broadway. The property is closest to the A express train at 175th and the 1 train at 168th. NY Presbyterian Hospital as well as the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and Weill Cornell Medical College is walking distance. Please note: The photos associated with this listing are not of the actual unit, but do reflect the typical finishes and layout of our renovated 1 bedrooms found on this line of the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 Fort Washington Avenue have any available units?
350 Fort Washington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 Fort Washington Avenue have?
Some of 350 Fort Washington Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 Fort Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
350 Fort Washington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 Fort Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 350 Fort Washington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 350 Fort Washington Avenue offer parking?
No, 350 Fort Washington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 350 Fort Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 Fort Washington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 Fort Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 350 Fort Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 350 Fort Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 350 Fort Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 350 Fort Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 Fort Washington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
