345 W 53rd St

This is a sunny 1 bedroom with brand new high end renovations. Apartment features a washer & dryer, marble bathroom, and lovely granite kitchen with a dishwasher. Unit is accented by wide plank maple floors & exposed brick. Available for June 1 occupancy. Conveniently located in the Midtown West area near the Theatre District and steps from shopping, nightlife and restaurants and just a around the corner from M11 & M104 bus service and several subway lines. Gross rent for this unit is $2, 995.00. Landlord is offering one month free on a 13 month lease, amortized over the lease term. The listed rent reflects this concession.