New York, NY
345 W 53rd St
Last updated April 23 2020 at 8:01 PM

345 W 53rd St

345 West 53rd Street · (646) 389-1053
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

345 West 53rd Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
This is a sunny 1 bedroom with brand new high end renovations. Apartment features a washer & dryer, marble bathroom, and lovely granite kitchen with a dishwasher. Unit is accented by wide plank maple floors & exposed brick. Available for June 1 occupancy. Conveniently located in the Midtown West area near the Theatre District and steps from shopping, nightlife and restaurants and just a around the corner from M11 & M104 bus service and several subway lines. Gross rent for this unit is $2, 995.00. Landlord is offering one month free on a 13 month lease, amortized over the lease term. The listed rent reflects this concession.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 W 53rd St have any available units?
345 W 53rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 W 53rd St have?
Some of 345 W 53rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 W 53rd St currently offering any rent specials?
345 W 53rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 W 53rd St pet-friendly?
No, 345 W 53rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 345 W 53rd St offer parking?
No, 345 W 53rd St does not offer parking.
Does 345 W 53rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 345 W 53rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 W 53rd St have a pool?
No, 345 W 53rd St does not have a pool.
Does 345 W 53rd St have accessible units?
No, 345 W 53rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 345 W 53rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 345 W 53rd St has units with dishwashers.
