Last updated May 21 2020 at 2:45 AM

340 East 93rd Street

340 East 93rd Street · (786) 972-1802
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

340 East 93rd Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 15E · Avail. now

$2,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
valet service
RARE opportunity &ndash; sunny, spacious 1BR rental; owner&rsquo;s agent lives in the building.

Live showings available via FaceTime or ZOOM!&nbsp;&nbsp; Contact Rich Associates Real Estate for an appointment.

&nbsp;

This Cooks will delight in this recently renovated kitchen (2 years new) with spacious granite countertops complemented with a mosaic backsplash and stainless steel appliances that include a full-size dishwasher and oven. The bedroom is extra-quiet and easily accommodates a king-size bed and more; four closets provide ample space to organize your belongings. This non-smoking rental requires standard board approval &ndash; please allow 3-4 weeks. Pets welcome!

Ordinarily, this building is a resort year-round.&nbsp; The roof-top amenities include an expansive fitness center, 50-foot indoor pool, huge hot tub, sauna, and residents&rsquo; lounge framed by a landscaped sun deck with 360-degree city views.&nbsp; BBQ grills invite dining on the roof-top deck all day, by sunset, or under the stars. &nbsp;During these pandemic times, you can enjoy the roof-top lounge and roof deck.&nbsp;

Plymouth Tower is a 24-hour doorman, PET-FRIENDLY building. Amenities include an adjacent garage with valet parking (residents enjoy reduced rates), and secure bicycle storage available 24/7.&nbsp; Citi Bike within a block from your door!&nbsp; Commercial tenants include Citibank ATM, drug store with pharmacy, and unisex hair salon facing First Avenue. You have a choice of internet/cable providers &ndash; Verizon FiOS, Spectrum, or RCN!&nbsp; It is conveniently located less than two blocks from the Q subway line, M15, M86, M31; just minutes from Lex 4, 5 & 6 subway lines, the E90th St NYC Ferry landing, Avis car rental (3 blocks south), the East River Esplanade, Carl Schurz Park, 92nd St Y, fabulous restaurants, shopping, and more!. Contact Rich Associates Real Estate for more information and access. Photos copyright 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 East 93rd Street have any available units?
340 East 93rd Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 East 93rd Street have?
Some of 340 East 93rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 East 93rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
340 East 93rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 East 93rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 East 93rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 340 East 93rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 340 East 93rd Street does offer parking.
Does 340 East 93rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 East 93rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 East 93rd Street have a pool?
Yes, 340 East 93rd Street has a pool.
Does 340 East 93rd Street have accessible units?
No, 340 East 93rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 340 East 93rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 East 93rd Street has units with dishwashers.
