340 East 93rd Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse doorman elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub internet access sauna valet service

RARE opportunity – sunny, spacious 1BR rental; owner’s agent lives in the building.



Live showings available via FaceTime or ZOOM! Contact Rich Associates Real Estate for an appointment.







This Cooks will delight in this recently renovated kitchen (2 years new) with spacious granite countertops complemented with a mosaic backsplash and stainless steel appliances that include a full-size dishwasher and oven. The bedroom is extra-quiet and easily accommodates a king-size bed and more; four closets provide ample space to organize your belongings. This non-smoking rental requires standard board approval – please allow 3-4 weeks. Pets welcome!



Ordinarily, this building is a resort year-round. The roof-top amenities include an expansive fitness center, 50-foot indoor pool, huge hot tub, sauna, and residents’ lounge framed by a landscaped sun deck with 360-degree city views. BBQ grills invite dining on the roof-top deck all day, by sunset, or under the stars. During these pandemic times, you can enjoy the roof-top lounge and roof deck.



Plymouth Tower is a 24-hour doorman, PET-FRIENDLY building. Amenities include an adjacent garage with valet parking (residents enjoy reduced rates), and secure bicycle storage available 24/7. Citi Bike within a block from your door! Commercial tenants include Citibank ATM, drug store with pharmacy, and unisex hair salon facing First Avenue. You have a choice of internet/cable providers – Verizon FiOS, Spectrum, or RCN! It is conveniently located less than two blocks from the Q subway line, M15, M86, M31; just minutes from Lex 4, 5 & 6 subway lines, the E90th St NYC Ferry landing, Avis car rental (3 blocks south), the East River Esplanade, Carl Schurz Park, 92nd St Y, fabulous restaurants, shopping, and more!. Contact Rich Associates Real Estate for more information and access. Photos copyright 2019