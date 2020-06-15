All apartments in New York
315 East 69th Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

315 East 69th Street

315 East 69th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

315 East 69th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3-M · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
doorman
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
garage
This furnished studio apartment is in the center of the upper east side on a beautiful block, with an entrance to the Q train on the corner. The unit is fully equipped with kitchen necessities and gets a lot of natural light. There are three large closets and a dressing room area, plus the ability to section off the bedroom. This is offered as a 1 year lease. 315 E 69th Street is a full service building with a 24 hr doorman, laundry, and roof deck. This is a GREAT deal for this building and location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 East 69th Street have any available units?
315 East 69th Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 East 69th Street have?
Some of 315 East 69th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 East 69th Street currently offering any rent specials?
315 East 69th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 East 69th Street pet-friendly?
No, 315 East 69th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 315 East 69th Street offer parking?
Yes, 315 East 69th Street does offer parking.
Does 315 East 69th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 East 69th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 East 69th Street have a pool?
No, 315 East 69th Street does not have a pool.
Does 315 East 69th Street have accessible units?
No, 315 East 69th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 315 East 69th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 East 69th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
