315 East 69th Street

This furnished studio apartment is in the center of the upper east side on a beautiful block, with an entrance to the Q train on the corner. The unit is fully equipped with kitchen necessities and gets a lot of natural light. There are three large closets and a dressing room area, plus the ability to section off the bedroom. This is offered as a 1 year lease. 315 E 69th Street is a full service building with a 24 hr doorman, laundry, and roof deck. This is a GREAT deal for this building and location!