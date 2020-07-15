All apartments in New York
311 East 71st Street
311 East 71st Street

311 East 71st Street · (646) 613-2642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

311 East 71st Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8-BC · Avail. now

$7,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
garage
The 3-bedroom plus home you have been looking for! You will love cooking in the chef's kitchen which opens to the living room or dining in the separate, cozy dining room. This sprawling apartment offers three expansive bedrooms plus a bonus work out room or home office that could be used as a 4th bedroom. Offering abundant closets and storage throughout (there is even a custom closet that fits a double stroller!), hardwood floors and open views with three exposures and glorious light. Perfectly located near transportation, this full-service, doorman building with a garage has everything you need! Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 East 71st Street have any available units?
311 East 71st Street has a unit available for $7,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 311 East 71st Street currently offering any rent specials?
311 East 71st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 East 71st Street pet-friendly?
No, 311 East 71st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 311 East 71st Street offer parking?
Yes, 311 East 71st Street offers parking.
Does 311 East 71st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 East 71st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 East 71st Street have a pool?
No, 311 East 71st Street does not have a pool.
Does 311 East 71st Street have accessible units?
No, 311 East 71st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 311 East 71st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 East 71st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 East 71st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 East 71st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
