Last updated April 20 2020 at 4:27 AM

310 Riverside Drive

310 Riverside Drive · (212) 381-2621
Location

310 Riverside Drive, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 1405 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
doorman
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
Welcome to your sunny river front retreat right on Riverside Drive. Direct Hudson River Views and amazing sunsets. Extra-Large Studio with room for couch, queen bed, and table. Full renovated kitchen, nicely restored bath. 2 large closets. 9 foot ceilings, big windows. 310 RSD is a Full-Service building with Pilates room. A block and a half from the #1 train. Amazing vibrant neighborhood with cafes, restaurants, Riverside park, and Columbia University. $450 co-op application and $250 move-in fee. This is a co-op sublet, so minimum one year w a possibility of 2nd year

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Riverside Drive have any available units?
310 Riverside Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 310 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
310 Riverside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 310 Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 310 Riverside Drive offer parking?
No, 310 Riverside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 310 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 310 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 310 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 310 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 Riverside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Riverside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 Riverside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
