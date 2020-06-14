310 Riverside Drive

Amenities

Welcome to your sunny river front retreat right on Riverside Drive. Direct Hudson River Views and amazing sunsets. Extra-Large Studio with room for couch, queen bed, and table. Full renovated kitchen, nicely restored bath. 2 large closets. 9 foot ceilings, big windows. 310 RSD is a Full-Service building with Pilates room. A block and a half from the #1 train. Amazing vibrant neighborhood with cafes, restaurants, Riverside park, and Columbia University. $450 co-op application and $250 move-in fee. This is a co-op sublet, so minimum one year w a possibility of 2nd year