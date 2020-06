Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Renovated TRUE One bedroom apartment. This unit features an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, and granite countertops. The living room is a great space, perfect for entertaining your guest or just lounging around on the couch watching television or reading a book. Gleaming hardwood floors, laundry in building, marble bathroom, live in super. Norris9688