All apartments in New York
Find more places like 293 CENTRAL PARK WEST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
293 CENTRAL PARK WEST
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:20 PM

293 CENTRAL PARK WEST

293 Central Park West · (347) 525-2020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

293 Central Park West, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
1 Bedroom - Central Park West @ W. 89th Street. Video & Virtual Tour Available. Large 1 Bedroom, With Direct Central Park Views.Beautiful apt & fantastic split layout with long center hall allowing separation of space. Large open living room with 3 large windows, high ceilings, light, views, and great layout. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Renovated bathroom, large bedroom with room for queen/king and furniture.Enjoy beautiful Eastern light and scenic Central Park view in all 4 seasons. This is a Pre-War, Elevator building with Laundry on site. Resident Super & well maintained. Pets on a case by case basis, this is a pet friendly neighborhood and dogs are allowed off leash in Central Park before 9am and after 9pmExcellent UWS Location, across the street from Central Park @ Reservoir and nearby Great Lawn. . Quiet & residential neighborhood yet steps from the B/C Train and X town buses, minutes to Museums, Bars/Restaurants & shopping on nearby Columbus & Amsterdam Avenues

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 293 CENTRAL PARK WEST have any available units?
293 CENTRAL PARK WEST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 293 CENTRAL PARK WEST have?
Some of 293 CENTRAL PARK WEST's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 293 CENTRAL PARK WEST currently offering any rent specials?
293 CENTRAL PARK WEST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 293 CENTRAL PARK WEST pet-friendly?
Yes, 293 CENTRAL PARK WEST is pet friendly.
Does 293 CENTRAL PARK WEST offer parking?
No, 293 CENTRAL PARK WEST does not offer parking.
Does 293 CENTRAL PARK WEST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 293 CENTRAL PARK WEST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 293 CENTRAL PARK WEST have a pool?
No, 293 CENTRAL PARK WEST does not have a pool.
Does 293 CENTRAL PARK WEST have accessible units?
No, 293 CENTRAL PARK WEST does not have accessible units.
Does 293 CENTRAL PARK WEST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 293 CENTRAL PARK WEST has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 293 CENTRAL PARK WEST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
40 East 89th Street
40 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity