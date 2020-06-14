293 CENTRAL PARK WEST

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry

1 Bedroom - Central Park West @ W. 89th Street. Video & Virtual Tour Available. Large 1 Bedroom, With Direct Central Park Views.Beautiful apt & fantastic split layout with long center hall allowing separation of space. Large open living room with 3 large windows, high ceilings, light, views, and great layout. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Renovated bathroom, large bedroom with room for queen/king and furniture.Enjoy beautiful Eastern light and scenic Central Park view in all 4 seasons. This is a Pre-War, Elevator building with Laundry on site. Resident Super & well maintained. Pets on a case by case basis, this is a pet friendly neighborhood and dogs are allowed off leash in Central Park before 9am and after 9pmExcellent UWS Location, across the street from Central Park @ Reservoir and nearby Great Lawn. . Quiet & residential neighborhood yet steps from the B/C Train and X town buses, minutes to Museums, Bars/Restaurants & shopping on nearby Columbus & Amsterdam Avenues