All apartments in New York
Find more places like 247 West 46th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
247 West 46th Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:17 PM

247 West 46th Street

247 West 46th Street · (917) 621-7815 ext. 4920
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Theater District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

247 West 46th Street, New York, NY 10036
Theater District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3602 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
pool table
garage
hot tub
lobby
media room
sauna
yoga
Available FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED $5500 IMMEDIATELY

The Condominium, PLATINUM 247 West 46th Supremely nestled in the infinitely thriving, bustling International epicenter of the Theater District, PLATINUM Condominium located at 247 West 46thStreet stands proudly in a class all to its own representing the epitome of the finest luxury full service living in the heart of Manhattan. Built-in Glass and Steel designed by the Legendary Starchitect Costas Kondylis, Platinum, with its ultra-modern glass curtain 43 stories high, was awarded the prestigious best New Development 2008 -- this iconic architectural beauty remains to be one of the most premier high rise Condominiums in all of New York City with a graceful, effortless and eternally contemporary design while offering the very highest level of full service living to include full floor haven of tranquil amenities located on floor five aptly named The Zone.

The Zone offers an exquisite array of five-star amenities to include the fully equipped state-of-the-art gym, Q Lounge with billiards, bar area with coffees and teas and access to the stunning wrap deck. The thoroughly fun golf simulator room and yoga studio also encompass The Zone while on the opposite side of the floor lies the Recovery Zone and soothing Spa Lounge an urban oasis hosting lavish areas for deep relaxation and quiet retreat with full body massage chairs featuring calming audio and video, tranquil Experiential Showers, Tea Bar, social Sauna and a serene spa treatment room. Expand and enjoy the coveted outdoor landscaped terrace with breathtaking city vistas, lavish seating and lounge areas and mesmerizing stone fireplace the perfect outdoor private retreat for entertaining and fun.

The Offering, Residence 3602 Welcome to Residence 3602--- your 36th floor thoroughly enchanting, exquisitely voluminous and eternally luxurious nearly 1000 square foot coveted corner one bedroom. Upon entering, you will be greeted within the proper and gracious foyer, which leads to your luxurious open chef's kitchen and a grand living room with breathtaking Western light and views, soaring ceilings, floor to ceiling enormous windows and all in a pristine condition. The kitchen, carved in stone, wood, and steel captures the essence of luxury and chic living with the quarter-sawed European white oak floors set against the dark stained lower cabinetry and tempered glass upper cabinetry --- beautiful white quartzite stone countertops with a gray lava stone as a backsplash. The top of the line appliances by Thermador includes the finest three-door stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, gas cooktop and convection oven.

Additionally, your Platinum Residence 3602 kitchen is finished with built-in 24-bottle wine cooler and microwave making this the perfect kitchen for the master chef and fine New York City entertaining. The West and South corner living room with European white oak throughout have dramatic10ft ceilings and 12ft ceilings along a Western perimeter of the residence --and two grand walls of windows offering exceptional light and city views throughout the day. The room is a grand and dynamic living space large enough for intimate or large gatherings and exudes a big city allure and personality while being perfectly pristine and oh-so-grown-up. Perfectly portioned and well laid out, beyond the living room lies the bedroom -- a serene, glamorous and sophisticated oasis with a walk-in closet, huge floor to ceiling West facing window, ensuite bathroom. The thoroughly contemporary yet timeless ensuite bathroom finishes of Ataija and Lagos Azul limestone complemented with river rock, custom lacquered wood vanity with Dornbracht polished chrome faucet, frameless glass shower, and freestanding Neptune deep soaking tub make this the finest bedroom suite exuding luxury, harmony, serenity, and comfort.

This one bedroom is the largest one bedroom line in the building and is unique in layout -- one of kind and perfectly stunning. From the lobby, with its ingenious floating island surrounded by the surprising moat of water and 26 foot long fireplace to the spectacular amenities and services and to the residence itself with its perfect proportions, luxurious finishes and top of the line materials and its contemporary, effortless and timeless design and thoroughly pristine like new condition, 3602 is the perfect power residence to call home-sweet-home. Residence 3602 is available furnished and immediately. A must see!
Amenities

Dishwasher
Furnished
Garbage Disposal
Washer Dryer
Water view
corner-apartment
entry-foyer
floor-to-ceiling-windows
high-ceiling
walk-in-closet,The Offering, Residence 3602

Welcome to Residence 3602--- your 36th floor thoroughly enchanting, exquisitely voluminous and eternally luxurious nearly 1000 square foot coveted corner one bedroom. Upon entering, you will be greeted within the proper and gracious foyer, which leads to your luxurious open chef's kitchen and grand living room with breathtaking Western light and views, soaring ceilings, floor to ceiling enormous windows and all in a pristine condition.

The kitchen, carved in stone, wood and steel captures the essence of luxury and chic living with the quarter-sawed European white oak floors set against the dark stained lower cabinetry and tempered glass upper cabinetry --- beautiful white quartzite stone countertops with a gray lava stone as backsplash. The top of the line appliances by Thermador includes the finest three-door stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, gas cooktop and convention oven. Additionally, your Platinum Residence 3602 kitchen is finished with built in 24-bottle wine cooler and microwave making this the perfect kitchen for the master chef and fine New York City entertaining.

The West and South corner living room with European white oak throughout has dramatic 10ft ceilings and 12ft ceilings along Western perimeter of the residence --and two grand walls of windows offering exceptional light and city views throughout the day. The room is a grand and dynamic living space large enough for intimate or large gatherings and exudes a big city allure and personality while being perfectly pristine and oh-so-grown up.

Perfectly portioned and well laid out, beyond the living room lies the bedroom -- a serene, glamorous and sophisticated oasis with a walk in closet, huge floor to ceiling West facing window, ensuite bathroom. The thoroughly contemporary yet timeless ensuite bathroom finishes of Ataija and Lagos Azul limestone complemented with river rock, custom lacquered wood vanity with Dornbracht polished chrome faucetry, frameless glass shower and freestanding Neptune deep soaking tub make this the finest bedroom suite exuding luxury, harmony, serenity and comfort. This one bedroom is the largest one bedroom line in the building and is unique in layout -- one of kind and perfectly stunning.

From the lobby, with its ingenious floating island surrounded by the surprising moat of water and 26 foot long fireplace to the spectacular amenities and services and to the residence itself with its perfect proportions, luxurious finishes and top of the line materials and its contemporary, effortless and timeless design and thoroughly pristine like new condition, 3602 is the perfect power residence to call home-sweet-home.

Residence 3601 is available furnished and immediately. A must see!

Furnished Rent $6000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 West 46th Street have any available units?
247 West 46th Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 247 West 46th Street have?
Some of 247 West 46th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 West 46th Street currently offering any rent specials?
247 West 46th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 West 46th Street pet-friendly?
No, 247 West 46th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 247 West 46th Street offer parking?
Yes, 247 West 46th Street does offer parking.
Does 247 West 46th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 247 West 46th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 West 46th Street have a pool?
No, 247 West 46th Street does not have a pool.
Does 247 West 46th Street have accessible units?
No, 247 West 46th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 247 West 46th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 247 West 46th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 247 West 46th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity