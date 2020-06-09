247 West 46th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse doorman gym parking pool table garage hot tub lobby media room sauna yoga

Available FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED $5500 IMMEDIATELY



The Condominium, PLATINUM 247 West 46th Supremely nestled in the infinitely thriving, bustling International epicenter of the Theater District, PLATINUM Condominium located at 247 West 46thStreet stands proudly in a class all to its own representing the epitome of the finest luxury full service living in the heart of Manhattan. Built-in Glass and Steel designed by the Legendary Starchitect Costas Kondylis, Platinum, with its ultra-modern glass curtain 43 stories high, was awarded the prestigious best New Development 2008 -- this iconic architectural beauty remains to be one of the most premier high rise Condominiums in all of New York City with a graceful, effortless and eternally contemporary design while offering the very highest level of full service living to include full floor haven of tranquil amenities located on floor five aptly named The Zone.



The Zone offers an exquisite array of five-star amenities to include the fully equipped state-of-the-art gym, Q Lounge with billiards, bar area with coffees and teas and access to the stunning wrap deck. The thoroughly fun golf simulator room and yoga studio also encompass The Zone while on the opposite side of the floor lies the Recovery Zone and soothing Spa Lounge an urban oasis hosting lavish areas for deep relaxation and quiet retreat with full body massage chairs featuring calming audio and video, tranquil Experiential Showers, Tea Bar, social Sauna and a serene spa treatment room. Expand and enjoy the coveted outdoor landscaped terrace with breathtaking city vistas, lavish seating and lounge areas and mesmerizing stone fireplace the perfect outdoor private retreat for entertaining and fun.



The Offering, Residence 3602 Welcome to Residence 3602--- your 36th floor thoroughly enchanting, exquisitely voluminous and eternally luxurious nearly 1000 square foot coveted corner one bedroom. Upon entering, you will be greeted within the proper and gracious foyer, which leads to your luxurious open chef's kitchen and a grand living room with breathtaking Western light and views, soaring ceilings, floor to ceiling enormous windows and all in a pristine condition. The kitchen, carved in stone, wood, and steel captures the essence of luxury and chic living with the quarter-sawed European white oak floors set against the dark stained lower cabinetry and tempered glass upper cabinetry --- beautiful white quartzite stone countertops with a gray lava stone as a backsplash. The top of the line appliances by Thermador includes the finest three-door stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, gas cooktop and convection oven.



Additionally, your Platinum Residence 3602 kitchen is finished with built-in 24-bottle wine cooler and microwave making this the perfect kitchen for the master chef and fine New York City entertaining. The West and South corner living room with European white oak throughout have dramatic10ft ceilings and 12ft ceilings along a Western perimeter of the residence --and two grand walls of windows offering exceptional light and city views throughout the day. The room is a grand and dynamic living space large enough for intimate or large gatherings and exudes a big city allure and personality while being perfectly pristine and oh-so-grown-up. Perfectly portioned and well laid out, beyond the living room lies the bedroom -- a serene, glamorous and sophisticated oasis with a walk-in closet, huge floor to ceiling West facing window, ensuite bathroom. The thoroughly contemporary yet timeless ensuite bathroom finishes of Ataija and Lagos Azul limestone complemented with river rock, custom lacquered wood vanity with Dornbracht polished chrome faucet, frameless glass shower, and freestanding Neptune deep soaking tub make this the finest bedroom suite exuding luxury, harmony, serenity, and comfort.



This one bedroom is the largest one bedroom line in the building and is unique in layout -- one of kind and perfectly stunning. From the lobby, with its ingenious floating island surrounded by the surprising moat of water and 26 foot long fireplace to the spectacular amenities and services and to the residence itself with its perfect proportions, luxurious finishes and top of the line materials and its contemporary, effortless and timeless design and thoroughly pristine like new condition, 3602 is the perfect power residence to call home-sweet-home. Residence 3602 is available furnished and immediately. A must see!

Amenities



Dishwasher

Furnished

Garbage Disposal

Washer Dryer

Water view

corner-apartment

entry-foyer

floor-to-ceiling-windows

high-ceiling

walk-in-closet,The Offering, Residence 3602



Welcome to Residence 3602--- your 36th floor thoroughly enchanting, exquisitely voluminous and eternally luxurious nearly 1000 square foot coveted corner one bedroom. Upon entering, you will be greeted within the proper and gracious foyer, which leads to your luxurious open chef's kitchen and grand living room with breathtaking Western light and views, soaring ceilings, floor to ceiling enormous windows and all in a pristine condition.



The kitchen, carved in stone, wood and steel captures the essence of luxury and chic living with the quarter-sawed European white oak floors set against the dark stained lower cabinetry and tempered glass upper cabinetry --- beautiful white quartzite stone countertops with a gray lava stone as backsplash. The top of the line appliances by Thermador includes the finest three-door stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, gas cooktop and convention oven. Additionally, your Platinum Residence 3602 kitchen is finished with built in 24-bottle wine cooler and microwave making this the perfect kitchen for the master chef and fine New York City entertaining.



The West and South corner living room with European white oak throughout has dramatic 10ft ceilings and 12ft ceilings along Western perimeter of the residence --and two grand walls of windows offering exceptional light and city views throughout the day. The room is a grand and dynamic living space large enough for intimate or large gatherings and exudes a big city allure and personality while being perfectly pristine and oh-so-grown up.



Perfectly portioned and well laid out, beyond the living room lies the bedroom -- a serene, glamorous and sophisticated oasis with a walk in closet, huge floor to ceiling West facing window, ensuite bathroom. The thoroughly contemporary yet timeless ensuite bathroom finishes of Ataija and Lagos Azul limestone complemented with river rock, custom lacquered wood vanity with Dornbracht polished chrome faucetry, frameless glass shower and freestanding Neptune deep soaking tub make this the finest bedroom suite exuding luxury, harmony, serenity and comfort. This one bedroom is the largest one bedroom line in the building and is unique in layout -- one of kind and perfectly stunning.



From the lobby, with its ingenious floating island surrounded by the surprising moat of water and 26 foot long fireplace to the spectacular amenities and services and to the residence itself with its perfect proportions, luxurious finishes and top of the line materials and its contemporary, effortless and timeless design and thoroughly pristine like new condition, 3602 is the perfect power residence to call home-sweet-home.



Residence 3601 is available furnished and immediately. A must see!



Furnished Rent $6000