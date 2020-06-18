All apartments in New York
223 West 105th Street

223 West 105th Street · (646) 872-5964
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

223 West 105th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This newly renovated studio apartment has an eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors and a full bath. Facing Southward the living area is filled with natural light.The kitchen has been completely updated with new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a microwave and dishwasher. This apartment is in the heart of a vibrant neighborhood filled with restaurants, bars and grocery stores. It is close to Riverside Park and within walking distance of Central Park. *The 1 train is just two blocks down at 103rd and Broadway and the B,C, trains are two blocks east *There is an attentive, friendly live-in super. *email kim@sovereignrealestate.com to arrange a viewing*Small pets OK On Site Super Laundry on-site Heat and Hot Water IncludedSmall pets OK On Site Super Laundry on-siteHeat and Hot Water IncludedW 105th St. b/w Broadway & Amsterdam Aves.Short Walk to Columbia University

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 West 105th Street have any available units?
223 West 105th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 223 West 105th Street have?
Some of 223 West 105th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 West 105th Street currently offering any rent specials?
223 West 105th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 West 105th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 West 105th Street is pet friendly.
Does 223 West 105th Street offer parking?
No, 223 West 105th Street does not offer parking.
Does 223 West 105th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 West 105th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 West 105th Street have a pool?
No, 223 West 105th Street does not have a pool.
Does 223 West 105th Street have accessible units?
No, 223 West 105th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 223 West 105th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 West 105th Street has units with dishwashers.
