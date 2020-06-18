223 West 105th Street

Amenities

This newly renovated studio apartment has an eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors and a full bath. Facing Southward the living area is filled with natural light.The kitchen has been completely updated with new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a microwave and dishwasher. This apartment is in the heart of a vibrant neighborhood filled with restaurants, bars and grocery stores. It is close to Riverside Park and within walking distance of Central Park. *The 1 train is just two blocks down at 103rd and Broadway and the B,C, trains are two blocks east *There is an attentive, friendly live-in super. *email kim@sovereignrealestate.com to arrange a viewing*Small pets OK On Site Super Laundry on-site Heat and Hot Water IncludedSmall pets OK On Site Super Laundry on-siteHeat and Hot Water IncludedW 105th St. b/w Broadway & Amsterdam Aves.Short Walk to Columbia University