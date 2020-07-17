All apartments in New York
222 W 98th Street
222 W 98th Street

222 West 98th Street · (212) 727-8300
222 West 98th Street, New York, NY 10025
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
elevator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
This unit features o dining room/kitchen combo, stainless steel appliances,hardwood floors and lots of natural light. This great Upper West Side home accepts pets ( On approval ) and has a dishwasher in the kitchen and a washer/dryer (in building).The building offers additional amenities, including: prewar, elevator. 1,2,3,B and C trains are close to this pre-war Upper West Side building. Call, text or email today to see this excellent Upper West Side apartment before your competitors do!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 222 W 98th Street have any available units?
222 W 98th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 W 98th Street have?
Some of 222 W 98th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 W 98th Street currently offering any rent specials?
222 W 98th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 W 98th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 W 98th Street is pet friendly.
Does 222 W 98th Street offer parking?
No, 222 W 98th Street does not offer parking.
Does 222 W 98th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 W 98th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 W 98th Street have a pool?
No, 222 W 98th Street does not have a pool.
Does 222 W 98th Street have accessible units?
No, 222 W 98th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 222 W 98th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 W 98th Street has units with dishwashers.
