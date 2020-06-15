All apartments in New York
220 East 60th Street

Location

220 East 60th Street, New York, NY 10022
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 7J · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
elevator
doorman
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Need space? This OVERSIZED one bedroom has plenty of room and closets to fit your needs. This quiet, sunny south facing unit has nice city views in prime Upper East Size locale. Imagine having it all at your fingertips and having enough space for a king bed, desk in your bedroom, full dining table, and great closets. This home will be delivered freshly painted and cleaned. Building Features: Courtyard, Roof deck, Central laundry room, Garage, FT Doorman, Live In Super. If you like to shop, you'll be busy! Lexington, Third and Second Ave. are packed with things to eat, see, do and drink! Near F,4,5,6,N,R,W trainsSorry, no pets.This is a condo with a lease package and fees. Owner paying broker fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 East 60th Street have any available units?
220 East 60th Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 East 60th Street have?
Some of 220 East 60th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 East 60th Street currently offering any rent specials?
220 East 60th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 East 60th Street pet-friendly?
No, 220 East 60th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 220 East 60th Street offer parking?
Yes, 220 East 60th Street does offer parking.
Does 220 East 60th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 East 60th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 East 60th Street have a pool?
No, 220 East 60th Street does not have a pool.
Does 220 East 60th Street have accessible units?
No, 220 East 60th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 220 East 60th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 East 60th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
