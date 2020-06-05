All apartments in New York
22 West 90th Street

22 West 90th Street · (212) 957-4100
Location

22 West 90th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-F · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to your new home!Bright, spacious one bed featuring extra high ceilings, W/D in the unit, deco fireplace, your own large outdoor space located right off of Central Park West!This unique apartment boasts a spacious living room with a deco fireplace and plenty of space for large living room furniture and a dining room table. Incredible for entertaining guests or winding down in the peaceful atmosphere of this well sought after neighborhood! This apartment stairs lead to your tranquil deck that is spacious enough for patio furniture and. a perfect resting/tanning area.The open concept, Stainless steel appliances kitchen features ample storage space and a dishwasher!The master bedroom features extra-large closets, and is large enough for a king-size bed!Enjoy the convenience of both the B,C, and 1,2,3 trains as well as major grocery stores and incredible restaurants.We can't wait to help you call this home!Not ready to move quite yet? We have similar apartments coming up!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 West 90th Street have any available units?
22 West 90th Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 West 90th Street have?
Some of 22 West 90th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 West 90th Street currently offering any rent specials?
22 West 90th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 West 90th Street pet-friendly?
No, 22 West 90th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 22 West 90th Street offer parking?
No, 22 West 90th Street does not offer parking.
Does 22 West 90th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 West 90th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 West 90th Street have a pool?
No, 22 West 90th Street does not have a pool.
Does 22 West 90th Street have accessible units?
No, 22 West 90th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22 West 90th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 West 90th Street has units with dishwashers.
