22 West 90th Street

Welcome to your new home!Bright, spacious one bed featuring extra high ceilings, W/D in the unit, deco fireplace, your own large outdoor space located right off of Central Park West!This unique apartment boasts a spacious living room with a deco fireplace and plenty of space for large living room furniture and a dining room table. Incredible for entertaining guests or winding down in the peaceful atmosphere of this well sought after neighborhood! This apartment stairs lead to your tranquil deck that is spacious enough for patio furniture and. a perfect resting/tanning area.The open concept, Stainless steel appliances kitchen features ample storage space and a dishwasher!The master bedroom features extra-large closets, and is large enough for a king-size bed!Enjoy the convenience of both the B,C, and 1,2,3 trains as well as major grocery stores and incredible restaurants.We can't wait to help you call this home!Not ready to move quite yet? We have similar apartments coming up!