215 E 81st St

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry lobby media room

Unfurnished one Bed one Bath, Available September 1, 2020 upon Condo Board's approval. Condo lease application package and application fees apply. Minimum lease term 12 months. No smoking and no pets permitted.



This rarely available loft like one bedroom duplex apartment has a great layout, with southern exposures that emanates through double paned windows. The spacious open kitchen has luxury features, including modern stone countertops, a breakfast bar, Viking range, Subzero fridge, and Bosch dishwasher.



215 East 81st Street has a doorman, live in super, beautiful lobby and landscaped common garden, as well as a laundry room. The condo is located mid-block along a tranquil tree lined street in the heart of the Upper East Side. It's near restaurants, shopping (Whole Foods and Fairway), health clubs, movie theaters, and close to Q/4/5/6 subway lines.