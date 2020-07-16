All apartments in New York
215 E 81st St

215 East 81st Street · (347) 653-5613
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

215 East 81st Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5B · Avail. now

$3,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
doorman
media room
lobby
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
lobby
media room
Unfurnished one Bed one Bath, Available September 1, 2020 upon Condo Board's approval. Condo lease application package and application fees apply. Minimum lease term 12 months. No smoking and no pets permitted.

This rarely available loft like one bedroom duplex apartment has a great layout, with southern exposures that emanates through double paned windows. The spacious open kitchen has luxury features, including modern stone countertops, a breakfast bar, Viking range, Subzero fridge, and Bosch dishwasher.

215 East 81st Street has a doorman, live in super, beautiful lobby and landscaped common garden, as well as a laundry room. The condo is located mid-block along a tranquil tree lined street in the heart of the Upper East Side. It's near restaurants, shopping (Whole Foods and Fairway), health clubs, movie theaters, and close to Q/4/5/6 subway lines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 E 81st St have any available units?
215 E 81st St has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 E 81st St have?
Some of 215 E 81st St's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 E 81st St currently offering any rent specials?
215 E 81st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 E 81st St pet-friendly?
No, 215 E 81st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 215 E 81st St offer parking?
No, 215 E 81st St does not offer parking.
Does 215 E 81st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 E 81st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 E 81st St have a pool?
No, 215 E 81st St does not have a pool.
Does 215 E 81st St have accessible units?
No, 215 E 81st St does not have accessible units.
Does 215 E 81st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 E 81st St has units with dishwashers.
