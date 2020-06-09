211 East 51st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge gym

Spacious corner large one-bedroom on the 9th floor facing south on tree-lined East 51st street and east on Greenacre Park, a lush Zen Garden with a 25 foot Waterfall.

Designed by internationally renowned architect Shamir Shah, this residence features fine finishes throughout and 4 inch white oak hard wood floors. The windowed kitchen is equipped with modern white lacquer cabinetry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

The apartment has a washer/dryer as well as window treatments.

211 East 51st is a luxury boutique building with 24-hour concierge, tenant lounge and fitness room. In the heart of Midtown, you are steps away from 6, E, and M, Grand Central Station, Bloomingdales, Saks, and restaurants.