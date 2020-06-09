All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:39 PM

211 East 51st Street

211 East 51st Street · (212) 750-0700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

211 East 51st Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 9-G · Avail. now

$4,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
Spacious corner large one-bedroom on the 9th floor facing south on tree-lined East 51st street and east on Greenacre Park, a lush Zen Garden with a 25 foot Waterfall.
Designed by internationally renowned architect Shamir Shah, this residence features fine finishes throughout and 4 inch white oak hard wood floors. The windowed kitchen is equipped with modern white lacquer cabinetry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
The apartment has a washer/dryer as well as window treatments.
211 East 51st is a luxury boutique building with 24-hour concierge, tenant lounge and fitness room. In the heart of Midtown, you are steps away from 6, E, and M, Grand Central Station, Bloomingdales, Saks, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 East 51st Street have any available units?
211 East 51st Street has a unit available for $4,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 East 51st Street have?
Some of 211 East 51st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 East 51st Street currently offering any rent specials?
211 East 51st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 East 51st Street pet-friendly?
No, 211 East 51st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 211 East 51st Street offer parking?
No, 211 East 51st Street does not offer parking.
Does 211 East 51st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 East 51st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 East 51st Street have a pool?
No, 211 East 51st Street does not have a pool.
Does 211 East 51st Street have accessible units?
No, 211 East 51st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 211 East 51st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 East 51st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
