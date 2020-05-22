207 W 10TH

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

absolutely gorgeous one bedroom on prime west village block.360 show https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yewgCAhCzqF&mls=2the beautiful apartment features an ample living room with 2 large windows facing west, and exposed brick walls, high ceilings and crown moldings.queen size bedroom with huge closets and storage above, and quiet views of the backyard and surrounding gardens.a separate windowed kitchen with full size appliances including dishwasher, lots of counter and cabinet space. tiled windowed bathroom and coat closet by the entrance. on top of this, the building features a laundry room.a real dream, rarely available, a must see.Available June 2020 QLI78125