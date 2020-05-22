All apartments in New York
207 W 10TH
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:15 PM

207 W 10TH

207 West 10th Street · (917) 859-3992
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

207 West 10th Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
absolutely gorgeous one bedroom on prime west village block.360 show https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yewgCAhCzqF&mls=2the beautiful apartment features an ample living room with 2 large windows facing west, and exposed brick walls, high ceilings and crown moldings.queen size bedroom with huge closets and storage above, and quiet views of the backyard and surrounding gardens.a separate windowed kitchen with full size appliances including dishwasher, lots of counter and cabinet space. tiled windowed bathroom and coat closet by the entrance. on top of this, the building features a laundry room.a real dream, rarely available, a must see.Available June 2020 QLI78125

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 W 10TH have any available units?
207 W 10TH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 207 W 10TH currently offering any rent specials?
207 W 10TH isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 W 10TH pet-friendly?
No, 207 W 10TH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 207 W 10TH offer parking?
No, 207 W 10TH does not offer parking.
Does 207 W 10TH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 W 10TH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 W 10TH have a pool?
No, 207 W 10TH does not have a pool.
Does 207 W 10TH have accessible units?
No, 207 W 10TH does not have accessible units.
Does 207 W 10TH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 W 10TH has units with dishwashers.
Does 207 W 10TH have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 W 10TH does not have units with air conditioning.
